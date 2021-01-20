Campaign Trail
Watch James Corden's epic ‘Les Misérables’ spoof to mark Trump’s exit
Broadway stars team up with ‘The Late Late Show’ host to rework ‘One Day More’
CBS “The Late Late Show” host James Corden has pulled out all the stops to mark President Trump’s exit from office. In a segment (below) that spoofs “Les Misérables” song “One Day More,” Corden is joined via video by Broadway stars Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas.
The segment, which first aired as part of last night’s “The Late Late Show,” also serves as something of a fundraiser for the COVID-19 Assistance Fund of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS “to help stage and crew workers with healthcare and other emergency assistance while the industry remains closed.” Viewers are directed to donate.broadwaycares.org if they want to make a donation to the fund.