Campaign Trail

Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air

‘Go From There’ celebrates the idea of ‘one America’
By Simon Dumenco. Published on October 22, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Time replaces its logo with ‘VOTE’ on latest cover
Credit: Joe Biden For President 2020

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is spending $4 million to air an ad titled “Go From There” (below) during the World Series, according to Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard—an ongoing project led by Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG.

The spot, narrated by actor Sam Elliott and underscored by a simple piano rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” strikes an old-school, patriotic, uplifting tone. It’s expected to run across four days of the World Series.

As we glimpse shots of the American landscape, diverse Americans and Biden on the campaign trail, Elliott says, in voiceover:

There is only one America. No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we can find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do if we choose to take on problems and not each other. And choose a president who brings out our best. Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country—and go from there.

Watch “Go From There”:

Related articles
‘Vote for Respect’: Watch Joe Biden’s most positive negative ad yet
Simon Dumenco
‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate
Simon Dumenco
Biden turns Trump’s Proud Boys debate moment into a campaign ad
Simon Dumenco

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Time replaces its logo with ‘VOTE’ on latest cover

Time replaces its logo with ‘VOTE’ on latest cover
‘Mourning in Pennsylvania’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s anti-Trump ‘Mourning in America’ ad sequel for the swing state

‘Mourning in Pennsylvania’: Watch The Lincoln Project’s anti-Trump ‘Mourning in America’ ad sequel for the swing state
How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends

How much is a U.S. Senate seat worth? That depends
Here’s what happened to MSNBC’s viewership when Trump’s town hall came on: Datacenter Weekly

Here’s what happened to MSNBC’s viewership when Trump’s town hall came on: Datacenter Weekly
‘Vote for Respect’: Watch Joe Biden’s most positive negative ad yet

‘Vote for Respect’: Watch Joe Biden’s most positive negative ad yet
‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate

‘Joe Biden Malfunctions’: Trump attack ad mocks the idea of a virtual debate
Inside The Lincoln Project: Watch the ‘60 Minutes’ segment on the political ad-making sensation

Inside The Lincoln Project: Watch the ‘60 Minutes’ segment on the political ad-making sensation
Explained: The $400 million in TV and radio ads supporting or opposing ballot initiatives

Explained: The $400 million in TV and radio ads supporting or opposing ballot initiatives