Watch the Sam Elliott-narrated World Series ad the Biden campaign is spending $4 million to air
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is spending $4 million to air an ad titled “Go From There” (below) during the World Series, according to Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard—an ongoing project led by Ad Age Datacenter Director of Data Management Kevin Brown in partnership with Kantar/CMAG.
The spot, narrated by actor Sam Elliott and underscored by a simple piano rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” strikes an old-school, patriotic, uplifting tone. It’s expected to run across four days of the World Series.
As we glimpse shots of the American landscape, diverse Americans and Biden on the campaign trail, Elliott says, in voiceover:
There is only one America. No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we can find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do if we choose to take on problems and not each other. And choose a president who brings out our best. Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country—and go from there.
Watch “Go From There”: