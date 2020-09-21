Campaign Trail

Watch the viral 10-second Biden campaign ad that Trump graciously made for him

He’s Joe Biden, and he approves (!) of a message the president delivered
By Simon Dumenco. Published on September 21, 2020.
Credit: @JoeBiden on Twitter

As we’ve noted before as part of Ad Age’s continuing Campaign Trail coverage, President Trump has a habit of helping his opposition with their anti-Trump ads by serving up ready-made soundbites; see. for instance, “The anti-Trump ad that Trump basically made for the Priorites USA PAC gets a grim update,” from March.

That tendency has played out once again with a 10-second Biden campaign ad (below) that consists almost entirely of Trump speaking to his supporters at a recent rally. In the clip, Trump is in a seemingly playful mood as he talks about the possibility of losing to Biden. “If I lose to him,” he declares, “I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I will never speak to you again. You’ll never see me again.” The crowd roars and laughs.

Cue a shot of a grinning Joe Biden and an audio clip of him saying, per the usual campaign-ad boilerplate, “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

And that’s it. That’s the whole ad. (Perfect for Generation TikTok.)

Released Saturday night on the Biden campaign’s official Twitter account, the embedded video has been played more than 10 million times as of this writing—and the tweet itself has been favorited more than 500,000 times.

Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
