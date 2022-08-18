How a software company built trust in the developer community

How did you go about developing an effective brand awareness campaign?
Testing and research were critical to our brand campaign work. This is an expansion of the brand, not a pivot, and we took cues from the consumer/B2C world. We had a strategy in our campaign that felt on tone with developers and felt authentic to who we are and what our brand was, but in a creative, funny and innovative way that was universal.
In the summer of 2021, we launched our biggest brand campaign. The slogan was: “Make log-in our problem, not yours.” It centered around all the problems with identity if you build applications in-house. That’s a universal problem. For developers, yes, but also for the CEO, the CIO, and app dev teams. Doing that campaign in a fresh tone and style that appeals to developers but keeps the story simple and universal was key to this campaign.
How did you get employees excited internally?
We decided to do integrated campaign internal launches differently with an emphasis on the entertainment value. We turned our launches into trivia contests where employees got to win prizes and play games. The retention levels of our launch assets and the campaign components went through the roof when we made them entertaining, engaging, and bi-directional.
How did you bring the campaign to life?
We created an anti-mascot, “Loggie,” a comical version of a login box. What’s personified in the ads is what happens when app dev teams build identity versus letting the experts build it. The tone wasn’t serious. It’s quite comical, exaggerated, almost hyperbolic versions of situations, but the situations are so real in how they manifest for app dev teams and technology leaders every day.
What performance metrics can you share?
From the previous year, we increased our unaided awareness by 80% year-over-year. There are many factors that go into an increase of unaided awareness, but we know that this campaign was a huge part of it. We get that data through third-party brand research studies that we do every four months and we’ve seen it hold true in the last two major studies we did.
Beyond our research studies, we saw huge boosts in our organic social channels. Our Twitter engagements in the weeks following big launches of the campaign were going up 80%. We could see immediately how much our audience wanted to engage with Loggie and the whole brand campaign.