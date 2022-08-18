How a software company built trust in the developer community

What’s Auth0’s marketing philosophy?

Early on in the marketing evolution at Auth0, we made the decision that we weren’t going to market to developers in a traditional B2B marketing way. We wanted to be valuable to developers, to help them learn and to make their lives easier. Everything was done in pursuit of those efforts.

It was very clear to us what we needed to do from Day One. The whole focus for the first years wasn’t on pipeline building, wasn’t on demand generation. It was building trust and relationships with our developer community. Developers trust influencers in the developer community, themselves and their peers. That’s the foundation of how we engage with developers.

How do you make sure content is developer-focused?

When I joined Auth0 in 2016, I think I was the tenth marketing employee, and I was the first that had a traditional marketing background. The other nine were developers. That’s key because you must understand your audience.

We have developers on the team who hold us to really high standards for what developers deserve. We’re not going to abstractly, theoretically talk to developers about, say, adding authentication to an application using Python. We have to be specific and we have to give them a tutorial of exactly how they can do it and make sure it’s useful.

Can you share an example?

We built a website called jwt.io and a handbook, “The JWT Handbook,” then taught developers how to compete with us—how to build an identity on their own with the best tutorials. When they read what they need to do to get it right, they’re not going to want to build it themselves. Then they’re going to do our trial.