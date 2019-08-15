Activision Blizzard names first-ever global CMO
Video game giant Activision Blizzard has hired Creative Artists Agency exec David Messinger as its global chief marketing officer. It is a new role for the company, which had been operating with individual marketing leaders for its three business units. The units are Activision, whose titles include “Call of Duty”; Blizzard, which has “Overwatch”; and King, known for “Candy Crush.”
Messenger is leaving CAA after more than 15 years, most recently serving as co-head of CAA Marketing where he was involved with clients including Coca-Cola Co., General Motors and Samsung.
Activision is adding a global CMO to account for the “rapidly evolving marketplace and the global aspirations for our franchises,” a spokeswoman told Ad Age. She declined to elaborate.
“I’m excited to welcome David as we expand in our mission to deliver epic interactive entertainment to fans around the world,” Coddy Johnson, Activision Blizzard’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “His tenure in global entertainment and his expertise in strategic, award-winning marketing campaigns will help our communities to grow and further inspire our players to connect, compete and play.”
Activision Blizzard reported second-quarter net bookings of $1.2 billion, which exceeded Wall Street expectations. But the company’s third-quarter outlook of $1.1 billion fell short of analysts expectations of $1.4 billion, according to CNN.
On the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Dennis Durkin cited the shift of video game sales to digital, and away from brick-and-mortar sales, as a risk factor.