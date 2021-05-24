Airbnb rolls out new features as travel booms
This summer certainly looks different from last summer, and that’s what Airbnb is banking on. The home-sharing platform introduced new features today that are designed to entice more travelers and hosts at a time when travel is booming following months of lockdowns and restrictions. The company—which went public last year—says it has already seen a 60% increase in searches for summer travel between February and March by U.S. consumers ages 60 and above, the group that was first vaccinated in the U.S.
After noticing that their customers were more interested in longer stays, Airbnb will roll out new flexible ways for searching. They include an “I’m flexible” search function and flexible destinations that one can organize by category, such as treehouses or farms. These features will be live June 30, according to CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky. In addition, later this year, Airbnb will make hosting easier with new ways to organize photos and market locations. Existing hosts will get tool upgrades and “Superhosts” will have access to more support agents who speak 42 different languages versus the 11 languages currently spoken by support teams.
To communicate the new tools to customers, Airbnb plans to roll out new general marketing next month on its owned channels and paid channels as well, according to Hiroki Asai, who joined as head of marketing last year. “Right now, we’re crafting the story of what flexibility looks like and helping people to understand they’re probably more flexible than they think,” he says.
However, the bulk of Airbnb’s current marketing spend is dedicated to its brand campaign, which debuted in February. The “Made Possible by Hosts” campaign celebrates the stories and experiences of the company’s hosts. That campaign was created internally by Airbnb’s own creative team, a growing group that sits within its 150-person marketing department.
More of such marketing stories are on the way, Asai says, noting that Airbnb will have a push around the Olympics in July. The Tokyo Olympics are the first Games of a nine-year sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee for Airbnb. Of course, it's unclear what the delayed event will be like this summer following new travel restrictions by the U.S. State Department related to Japan amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Even with Olympics-related advertising, Airbnb's overall marketing spend is down significantly, by 50%, compared with 2019, Asai says.
“We’re moving away from as deep of an investment,” he says. “We were in performance [marketing] and moving more toward brand to continue to build that awareness in people of what we’re about.”
At the same time, competitors in the travel space are ramping up their own offerings in order to also take advantage of the travel surge. Last month, Expedia launched its biggest campaign in years. Travelocity recently tapped a new agency in Doner as it plans fresh marketing.
For its most recent quarter, Airbnb earlier this month reported a 5% rise in revenue to $887 million.