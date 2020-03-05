CMO Strategy

Amid coronavirus fears, Tito’s makes clear its vodka is for drinking, not sanitizing

The brand warns fans not to use it as a sanitizer because the alcohol content is too low
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 05, 2020.

Tito's Vodka ... not for washing hands, says the brand.

Credit: Tito's Vodka

With coronavirus fears leading to reports of hand sanitizer shortages, some people are turning to homemade remedies, like mixing alcohol with aloe vera gel. But at least one booze brand is telling consumers their product is not meant for cleansing.

In tweets today, Tito’s Vodka is warning followers that its product is not strong enough to get the job done. The tweets came in response to people who tagged the brand on Twitter saying they were about to buy its vodka for washing purposes.

Tito’s cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The government agency directs people to “wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.” It says that if “soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.”

Related Article
Coronavirus Industry Event Tracker
Ad Age Staff
Target says it is meeting consumer demand amid coronavirus concerns
Adrianne Pasquarelli

In the U.S., alcohol is often measured by “proof,” which is double the alcohol-by-volume percentage. So, liquor would have to be at least 120-proof to make the cut as a sanitizer ingredient. Most mainstream vodkas are too weak. Smirnoff’s main brand is 80 proof, for instance, while Absolut is also 80 proof.  Rubbing alcohol is probably the safest bet—unless you’ve got some 190-proof Everclear lying around.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Starbucks handled coronavirus in China: temperature checks and gloved drink drop-off

How Starbucks handled coronavirus in China: temperature checks and gloved drink drop-off
12 brands that are emerging healthier from the coronavirus

12 brands that are emerging healthier from the coronavirus
BMW’s first logo change in 23 years is polarizing

BMW’s first logo change in 23 years is polarizing
Shoptalk latest event to reschedule due to coronavirus escalation

Shoptalk latest event to reschedule due to coronavirus escalation
Corona taps Snoop Dogg for celebrity-filled ‘La Vida Mas Fina’ campaign

Corona taps Snoop Dogg for celebrity-filled ‘La Vida Mas Fina’ campaign
How the coronavirus is affecting clothing rental sites

How the coronavirus is affecting clothing rental sites
Target says it is meeting consumer demand amid coronavirus concerns

Target says it is meeting consumer demand amid coronavirus concerns
Hefty, the ultimate purveyor of single-use plastic, rolls out sustainability campaign

Hefty, the ultimate purveyor of single-use plastic, rolls out sustainability campaign