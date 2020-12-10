Ben & Jerry’s brings Colin Kaepernick flavor to the masses
Ben & Jerry’s is bringing a Colin Kaepernick vegan pint to store shelves in early 2021.
The new ice cream flavor—caramel with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls—is appropriately called “Change the Whirled.” It’s made with sunflower butter and crafted to how the vegan Kaepernick likes his ice cream: without dairy.
The former National Football League player joins a list of celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Steven Colbert and Jerry Garcia to be recognized with their own flavor of ice cream by the Vermont-based ice cream brand. The colorful pint features an image of Kaepernick holding up his fist, a symbol of the Black Power movement.
Ben & Jerry’s has been a long-time advocate of social justice issues and one of the most vocal brands around the nation’s racial injustice issues. It has called on consumers to dismantle white supremacy, defund the police and in September, launched the “Who We Are” podcast about white supremacy in America. A limited-edition flavor, Justice Remix’d, raised funds for criminal justice reform.
A portion of the proceeds of Change the Whirled will go towards Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, which educates Black and Brown youth about social justice issues at free camps around the world. Previously, Ben & Jerry’s donated proceeds from its Nike collaboration on the Chunky Dunky shoe to Know Your Rights Camp.
“We are so inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s bold activism for racial justice that we did what we do best: We whipped up a euphoric flavor to honor his work,” the brand wrote in a blog post today. “We’re proud to be working with a dedicated activist like Colin Kaepernick, whose work helped spark the international conversation around racial justice.”
Kaepernick shared the news to his 2.4 million Twitter followers this morning. The star writes that he will donate 100% of his proceeds from sales to Know Your Rights Camp.
Ben & Jerry’s also created a video on YouTube, which calls on people to “dismantle systems of oppression.”
When Kaepernick took a knee during an NFL game in 2016, his brand partners quickly left his side. Since then, especially after the protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd and a nationwide reckoning with racial injustices, he seems to once again to have found favor. Nike made him the focus of a "Dream Crazy" ad and EA Sports placed him in its Madden NFL 21videogame, even though Kaepernick remains off the actual football field.
