CMO Strategy

Bryan Wiener and Sarah Hofstetter named to top roles at Profitero

Ad veterans join e-commerce analytics firm as marketers adapt to expanding online shopping
By Jack Neff. Published on April 21, 2020.
Bryan Wiener and Sarah Hofstetter, named CEO and president, respectively, of Profitero, couldn’t have picked a better time to join the e-commerce analytics firm, which stands to provide the data behind the world's rapid shift to e-commerce.

“You really have five years of behavior change happening in five weeks,” Wiener says. That includes older shoppers who never bought online now doing so, others who might have been online shoppers in the past expanding to buy groceries online for the first time, and SNAP or food-stamp recipients who now can now buy online via Kroger and other retailers.

As Amazon struggles to keep up with soaring demand and focuses on essential items, a broader array of retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Instacart and Target also are seeing online sales soar, including site-to-store transactions. So marketers whose e-commerce marketing was primarily an Amazon strategy—a majority according to recent Kantar data—need to broaden their horizons and data sets, Hofstetter says. “This pandemic has become a major call to action," she says.

Wiener, an early search marketer at 360i, sees e-commerce data in many ways as the new search data. E-commerce data gives glimpses into purchase data that search alone often can't, he says. Among other things, Profitero can analyze the instant online sales impact of offline advertising, such as TV, particularly for major buys like the Super Bowl or Oscars.

Of course, onboarding to lead a company when everyone is working remotely isn’t ideal. It wouldn’t have been possible, Wiener says, had he and Hofstetter not already been advising and developing a face-to-face relationship with Profitero’s board in January, before shelter-in-place restrictions hit.

Wiener and Hofstetter left similar roles at Comscore in March 2019 after less than a year, citing differences with the board. That company has faced continued losses, with stock down more than 80 percent since they left.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

