CMO Strategy

Citi names CMO to lead newly merged marketing and branding unit

Marketing vet Carla Hassan joined Citi in 2018 after previous roles at PepsiCo and Toys 'R' Us
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 09, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Behind Nissan’s move to keep 'Heisman House’ campaign alive amid college football uncertainty

Carla Hassan, CMO, Citi.

Credit: Composite by Ad Age

Less than two years after joining Citi as chief brand officer, marketing vet Carla Hassan is now taking over all marketing duties at the banking giant. The company announced her promotion to chief marketing officer on Wednesday in an internal memo that describes the merger of branding and marketing into one unit under Hassan’s leadership.

Hassan was already tasked with branding and sponsorships, the memo stated, but she will now also lead the marketing of Citi’s global consumer banking, as well as spearhead sponsorship opportunities.

Citi tweeted the news on Wednesday with a quote from Hassan about what consumers can expect from her marketing leadership at the bank.

Related articles
How WeWork and other flexible office providers are striving to save office life
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Halloween brands make a spirited attempt to save the COVID-haunted holiday
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Why those prescription drug ads are now oh-oh-oh so sexy
Lindsay Rittenhouse

A spokeswoman from Citi noted that Hassan's role is newly created. Jen Breithaupt, who had been CMO of global consumer banking, has resigned, the spokeswoman said.

Before joining Citi in 2018, Hassan was briefly CMO at Toys ‘R’ Us, where she led a brand redesign and last-ditch effort for the beleaguered toy chain before its ultimate liquidation and bankruptcy. Prior to Toys ‘R’ Us, Hassan spent more than a decade at PepsiCo.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Behind Nissan’s move to keep 'Heisman House’ campaign alive amid college football uncertainty

Behind Nissan’s move to keep 'Heisman House’ campaign alive amid college football uncertainty
NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season

NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Halloween brands make a spirited attempt to save the COVID-haunted holiday

Halloween brands make a spirited attempt to save the COVID-haunted holiday
Why Clean & Clear is joining a growing brand movement supporting mental health

Why Clean & Clear is joining a growing brand movement supporting mental health
Coke, McDonald’s, Nike still boycotting Facebook, but it's no longer just about hate

Coke, McDonald’s, Nike still boycotting Facebook, but it's no longer just about hate
How WeWork and other flexible office providers are striving to save office life

How WeWork and other flexible office providers are striving to save office life
The Week Ahead: The NFL season kicks off and AdColor goes virtual

The Week Ahead: The NFL season kicks off and AdColor goes virtual