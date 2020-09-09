Citi names CMO to lead newly merged marketing and branding unit
Less than two years after joining Citi as chief brand officer, marketing vet Carla Hassan is now taking over all marketing duties at the banking giant. The company announced her promotion to chief marketing officer on Wednesday in an internal memo that describes the merger of branding and marketing into one unit under Hassan’s leadership.
Hassan was already tasked with branding and sponsorships, the memo stated, but she will now also lead the marketing of Citi’s global consumer banking, as well as spearhead sponsorship opportunities.
Citi tweeted the news on Wednesday with a quote from Hassan about what consumers can expect from her marketing leadership at the bank.
A spokeswoman from Citi noted that Hassan's role is newly created. Jen Breithaupt, who had been CMO of global consumer banking, has resigned, the spokeswoman said.
Before joining Citi in 2018, Hassan was briefly CMO at Toys ‘R’ Us, where she led a brand redesign and last-ditch effort for the beleaguered toy chain before its ultimate liquidation and bankruptcy. Prior to Toys ‘R’ Us, Hassan spent more than a decade at PepsiCo.