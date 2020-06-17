CMO Strategy

Conagra is reviewing the Mrs. Butterworth’s brand following racial backlash

The brand review follows those announced by Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s
By Jessica Wohl. Published on June 17, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Female marketers saw pay rise above male counterparts in 2019, study finds

Kim Fields stars in classic Mrs. Butterworth commercial

Credit: Mrs. Butterworth, Conagra

Mrs. Butterworth’s brand and packaging are under review as brands using images of Black characters receive increased scrutiny from the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing of George Floyd.

Conagra Brands Inc. announced the review of its Mrs. Butterworth’s brand hours after rival syrup and pancake mix brand Aunt Jemima said it was removing the imagery of a Black woman from its packaging and would change its brand name. Mrs. Butterworth's origin and race have never been specified by Conagra. But the dark coloring of the syrup in the clear bottle gives many people the idea she is meant to represent a Black woman.

Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup was introduced by Unilever in 1961 and is currently owned by Conagra. The syrup comes in a bottle shaped like a woman. The character talks and seemingly springs to life in tv spots in which she talks about the product.

“The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother,” Conagra said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.”

Credit:
Mrs. Butterworth, Conagra

Conagra's statement continues: “We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias and as a result, we have begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth's. It's heartbreaking and unacceptable that racism and racial injustices exist around the world. We will be part of the solution. Let's work together to progress toward change.”

The Mrs. Butterworth character has appeared in a variety of campaigns over the years. In the 1970s a young Kim Fields starred in a spot talking to the bottle during a pancake breakfast. In the 1980’s, the brand used the line “behind every great breakfast is a great woman.” 

Mrs. Butterworth has also starred along with other brands. In the 2000s, she appeared in a Geico commercial. In 2018, Mrs. Butterworth danced with KFC’s Colonel Sanders in a campaign for the fast-feeder's chicken and waffles. Another spot in that campaign was released for tv in 2019 and showed the two spokescharacters coming very close to sharing a kiss.

Related Articles
Aunt Jemima to retire brand's image and name
Jessica Wohl
Uncle Ben’s says it plans to evolve its brand, including the visual identity
Jessica Wohl
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Ad Age Staff
Mrs. Butterworth's changes her target
Stephanie Thompson

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Female marketers saw pay rise above male counterparts in 2019, study finds

Female marketers saw pay rise above male counterparts in 2019, study finds
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Uncle Ben’s says it plans to evolve its brand, including the visual identity

Uncle Ben’s says it plans to evolve its brand, including the visual identity
Little Caesars introduces Nuts Von Crazy character to promote stuffed crazy bread

Little Caesars introduces Nuts Von Crazy character to promote stuffed crazy bread

Aunt Jemima to retire brand's image and name

Aunt Jemima to retire brand's image and name
Disposable urinals are summer's new 'it' item as consumers avoid public restrooms

Disposable urinals are summer's new 'it' item as consumers avoid public restrooms
McDonald’s cut 25 seconds off the drive-thru time during COVID-19

McDonald’s cut 25 seconds off the drive-thru time during COVID-19
How retailers are preparing for a post-pandemic world

How retailers are preparing for a post-pandemic world