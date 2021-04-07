CMO Strategy

Consumers are ready to resume pre-COVID behavior, study reveals

Nielsen finds most Americans are ready to return to pre-pandemic habits, while consumer sentiment is high
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on April 07, 2021.
4 trends driving the future of retail
Credit: iStock

As vaccines continue to roll out amid promises of an eventual end to COVID-19, consumers are ready to get back to normal. A new study from Nielsen surveying Americans found that the majority, or 61%, of consumers are “ready to go” with returning to normal, pre-pandemic behavior. That contrasts with 34% who were ready for such a return in April of last year.

Roughly two-thirds of consumers say that things are safer now than they were last month—a drastic uptick compared with April 2020’s 38% of consumers who viewed things as safe.

In contrast, 9% of consumers are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to resuming normal behavior, Nielsen found. More than half of the group have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yet, while pre-pandemic behavior is on the horizon, certain shopping habits, spurred by the coronavirus, will remain. One of those is online shopping, which has skyrocketed in recent months as locked-down consumers turn to home delivery for groceries and other items to avoid crowds.

Nearly 8 in 10 consumers are now getting items delivered from online orders, Nielsen found, compared with 7 in 10 before COVID-19. Shoppers are also pursuing new methods of delivery, like curbside pickup, a service nearly all retailers rolled out last year to better cater to customers and limit in-store visits.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

