Corona taps Snoop Dogg for celebrity-filled ‘La Vida Mas Fina’ campaign
Snoop Dogg is about to back an imported beer. Corona is putting the rapper and weed aficionado in a celebrity-driven campaign called “La Vida Mas Fina,” a spokeswoman for brand owner Constellation Brands confirmed to Ad Age.
The saying, which translates to “the finest life,” is “the antidote to living in an ‘always on’ world,” she stated. The campaign, which is expected to break in May, comes from Interpublic’s MullenLowe, which recently won a spot on Constellation’s agency roster.
Constellation showed a rough cut of a TV spot starring Snoop to its distributors this week at its annual wholesalers meeting in Las Vegas, where it previewed its 2020 marketing plans. MullenLowe is also behind an ad for a new beer Constellation is selling in the South called Two Lane American Lager that is backed by country music star Luke Bryan.
Corona continues to work with longtime agency Cramer-Krasselt and WPP’s Cavalry. The brand is not planning to pull the plug on its long-running “Find Your Beach” tagline, which the spokeswoman said will “still be used as a legacy tagline in marketing.”
The goal of “La Vida” is to tap into an “ensemble of personalities that embody the Corona vibe,” she stated. “Snoop Dog is the first of many ‘Relaxed Mavericks.’ With each iteration of the campaign, there will be a different cultural icon extolling the virtues of easy living and how Corona fits into their lives.” The campaign, which has been under development for a while, will also include Zoe Saldana and pro golfer Rickie Fowler, among other celebs.
At the wholesalers meeting, Constellation continued to push back against a flurry of media coverage on a survey released last week by PR agency 5W Public Relations that tried to assert that Corona was being hurt because it shared the same name as the coronavirus. Constellation CEO Bill Newlands ripped the 5W survey as “entirely false,” coming from a PR firm that “likes to create sensational headlines,” according to a report on the private meeting from Beer Business Daily. Newlands said “sales of Corona Extra and the entire Corona family have been beating their trends, their 52-week trends,” according to Beer Business Daily.
Media coverage of the survey came at the same time Corona dealt with criticism for a tweet promoting its new hard seltzer variety that used the language “Coming Ashore Soon,” which some people suggested was ill-timed considering the coronavirus scare. The tweet has since been deleted. A TV ad for the seltzer from Cramer-Krasselt that continues to run does not use that language. Instead the spot, which shows the seltzer arriving via boat, describes the drink as “another way to find your beach.”
Below, a look at some of the other marketing Constellation has planned for 2020, according to information the company provided to Ad Age.
Two Lane American Lager
The beer is hitting shelves now in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Bryan appears in the ad singing his hit “What Makes You Country.” His signature is also on cans. The brew is named for two-lane roads, the kind that lead to “secret fishing holes, secluded campsites, dive bars—ultimately wherever and with whomever you feel most at home,” according to a press release. The beer targets what Constellation calls “modern traditionalists,” which includes country music fans but also people who want to drink a “good beer … with their friends and family,” John Alvarado, senior VP of brand marketing for Constellation’s beer division, said in an interview.
Corona Extra
In addition to bringing on Snoop, Corona has also signed former National Basketball League star Kenny Smith to star in ads that will run during March Madness by Cramer-Krasselt. He appears alongside Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboy and current CBS football commentator, whom Corona has previously used for its football season marketing. The hoops ads play off the “hotline” approach the brand has used with Romo, but with a basketball twist. The approach is aimed at extending the beer’s reach “outside of our core 120 days of summer,” Alvarado said.
Corona Premier
The low-cal beer that launched nationally in 2018 has a new sponsorship deal with the Color Run, a national running race series known for dousing runners in colored powder. An ad from Cavalry takes its cues from the race.
Modelo Especial
The hot-selling brand is continuing its “Fighting Spirit” campaign. Ads from Cavalry include one featuring Nathan Adrian, the Olympic swimmer who has fought back from cancer. The ad buy includes airings during NBC’s Summer Olympics coverage.
The brew is also using Spanish-language ads to push a new “Mango y Chile” flavor in its growing lineup of cheladas.