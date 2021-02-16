CMO Strategy

Crest reconsiders using 'Bachelor' TV host in Whitening Emulsions ad following controversy

Procter & Gamble 'deeply disappointed' as Chris Harrison steps aside after comments excusing contestant photographed at 2018 antebellum party
By Jack Neff. Published on February 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Former pro baseball player sues McDonald's, alleging systemic racial discrimination
Credit: Crest; P&G

Procter & Gamble Co. is reconsidering using Chris Harrison of "The Bachelor" in upcoming advertising for Crest Whitening Emulsions given his controversy-fueled hiatus from the show.

Harrison last week said he’s temporarily stepping back from his role on the ABC reality series after blowback against his comments about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was reportedly photographed at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity event in 2018.

“We are aware of the developments around Chris Harrison and his role as host of The Bachelor,” a spokeswoman for P&G said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information about these circumstances to determine our next steps. We are deeply disappointed in his comments, which do not reflect our values.”

Speaking to former Bachelor contestant turned "Extra" correspondent Rachel Lindsay last week, Harrison said Kirkconnell’s pictures were “from a long time ago” and decried the “cancel culture” backlash.

“I'm not defending Rachael,” Harrison said on "Extra." “I just know that, I don't know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I'm not defending it. I didn't go to it."

Harrison then apologized on Wednesday. And on Saturday he posted on Instagram that he’s stepping aside from his Bachelor role, saying he was “deeply remorseful” for the pain and damage his “ignorance” caused. “To the Black community, to the BIPOC community: I am so sorry. My words were harmful.”

The reality show  went on without him Monday. But it’s unclear whether a Crest ad featuring him, which was created as a follow up for an ad Harrison did last year and set to air next month, will go forward. The Bachelor tie-in is part of a broader campaign behind Whitening Emulsions that launched earlier this month, featuring and partially developed by several influencers.

Related Article
Procter & Gamble launches what it calls biggest thing in tooth whitening since Crest Whitestrips
Jack Neff
How ABC Keeps Fans in Love With 'The Bachelor'
Brian Steinberg
What P&G got right—and wrong—in its diversity push
Jack Neff

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Former pro baseball player sues McDonald's, alleging systemic racial discrimination

Former pro baseball player sues McDonald's, alleging systemic racial discrimination
Marketing execs won’t return to travel until at least June: ANA study

Marketing execs won’t return to travel until at least June: ANA study
Target names new CMO amid management shuffle

Target names new CMO amid management shuffle
Etsy shares diversity numbers, says its ads and workforce include more people of color

Etsy shares diversity numbers, says its ads and workforce include more people of color
As Aunt Jemima becomes Pearl Milling Company, here's what should happen next

As Aunt Jemima becomes Pearl Milling Company, here's what should happen next
The Week Ahead: Fashion Week is here and consumer packaged-goods firms update investors

The Week Ahead: Fashion Week is here and consumer packaged-goods firms update investors
Watch how Chevy is using Disney magic to put a charge into its electric vehicles

Watch how Chevy is using Disney magic to put a charge into its electric vehicles

Dunkin’ puts its spin on the NHL bubble and sales verdict still out on that weird Oatly Super Bowl ad: Trending

Dunkin’ puts its spin on the NHL bubble and sales verdict still out on that weird Oatly Super Bowl ad: Trending