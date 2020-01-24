Cringe through this spot for d-to-c hearing aid brand Eargo
As it seeks to de-stigmatize hearing loss and build its own reputation, hearing aid brand Eargo is debuting its first national brand campaign. The company, which sells directly to consumers, recently appointed Huge as its agency of record, following a review.
A 30-second TV spot demonstrates a weekend trip turning cringe-worthy for one young couple when a father-in-law hears more informstion than he should. For Mountain View, California-based Eargo, which recently debuted its fourth-generation device at CES, the push represents a humorous way to break through the clutter and win some name recognition.
“Hearing loss is the biggest health tragedy in America that no one has heard of,” says Shiv Singh, who joined the company as chief marketing officer from Visa last year. “It’s a mainstream problem no one is talking about.”
Singh says that aids from Eargo, which range in price from $1,650 to $2,950, are about one-third to half less than the cost of traditional hearing-aid products, which are often marked up. Several d-to-c brands are breaking into the market. New York-based Audicus has also been tackling hearing loss.
In the spot, the man who suffers from hearing loss becomes a brand champion, rather than a senile fool. “The ad is not the old guy losing it a little bit, he’s the smartest person in the room,” says Singh. The character is certainly smarter than his daughter and her husband, who perhaps could use a set of Eargo aids of his own.
