CMO Strategy

DiGiorno bakes pizza ‘Pi’ Super Bowl stunt, and Etsy basks in glow of Bernie’s mittens: Trending

The week’s biggest moves, hits and misses
By E.J. Schultz. Published on January 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Barstool Sports’ new PSA urges drinkers to recycle a zillion beer cans
Credit: DiGiorno

A quick look at the week’s winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winner

Forget REI, Columbia or any other highly advertised outdoor-wear marketer—January’s cold-weather retail star is Vermont teacher Jen Ellis, whose homemade mittens for Sen. Bernie Sanders are getting major play thanks to the image of Sanders wearing them at Wednesday’s inauguration that is setting a new standard for virality in 2021.

If you want a pair, sorry—they are sold out. But Ellis is sharing the love with Etsy, which might just be the biggest brand winner in all of this.

Loser

It’s no secret that Donald Trump loves Diet Coke. And while that might help the brand with his millions of followers, the brand failed to get any bipartisan glow this week when news came that Joe Biden dumped the ex-president’s special Diet Coke button.

Popular

Our story on the aforementioned Bernie mittens sensation stole the show this week on adage.com. Also drawing tons of eyeballs was a story on a keyboard developed by the Brazilian arm of Condé Nast that suggests alternatives when a word deemed prejudiced or pejorative is typed.

Pizza math 

We still don’t know which teams will play in the Super Bowl but fans of frozen pizza will be hoping for a score of 3-14 (Pi, get it?). If that’s the score at any point during the Feb. 7 game, DiGiorno plans to tweet details to enter for a chance to score free pizza. It offered the same deal during last year’s Super Bowl, but that never looked like finishing 3-14. (The final score, if you’ve forgotten was Chiefs 31, 49ers 20.)

Tweet of the week

Chevy mouses around

General Motors has enlisted Disney for its high-profile electric vehicle push. The automaker says it will reveal its new  Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV by teaming up with Walt Disney World. Representatives did not disclose details, but we assume Mickey will be involved.

From Manila to Milwaukee

National Basketball Association teams have been doing booze deals for years—but here is a first: The Milwaukee Bucks just named Tanduay rum as an official sponsor, saying it is the only Filipino brand to partner with an NBA team. The pact includes co-branded packaging.

Tanduay Gold Rum packaging with Milwaukee Bucks co-branding.

Credit:
Tanduay via PRNewswire

Quote of the week

“Bundle up in your car, sit on the hood, put some chairs out”—Texas-based attorney Larry Waks on using drive-in theater venues during the pandemic as a replacement for live music concerts. Waks, who helped broker deals for the “Encore Drive-In Nights,” appears on the latest edition of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast, where he also talks about celebrity-backed booze.

Number of the week

22,000: Number of fans the National Football League has decided to let into the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay (capacity of about 66,000). This includes 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

On the move

Walgreens Boots Alliance global chief marketing officer Vineet Mehra is leaving for an undisclosed job in Silicon Valley.

Contributing: Jessica Wohl

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Barstool Sports’ new PSA urges drinkers to recycle a zillion beer cans

Barstool Sports’ new PSA urges drinkers to recycle a zillion beer cans
Why the weird-sounding ‘Stellantis’ name for the Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger actually works

Why the weird-sounding ‘Stellantis’ name for the Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger actually works
Walgreens Boots Alliance top marketer Vineet Mehra is leaving for undisclosed Silicon Valley job

Walgreens Boots Alliance top marketer Vineet Mehra is leaving for undisclosed Silicon Valley job
Milka tries a little tenderness in its first work from a broad WPP team

Milka tries a little tenderness in its first work from a broad WPP team
Which brands will survive Fiat Chrysler Automobiles-PSA Group merger?

Which brands will survive Fiat Chrysler Automobiles-PSA Group merger?
Tracking the marketing industry’s response to political unrest

Tracking the marketing industry’s response to political unrest
Black consumers are group most swayed by brand values and diversity practices, study finds

Black consumers are group most swayed by brand values and diversity practices, study finds
The Week Ahead: Netflix reports earnings and brands navigate Inauguration Day

The Week Ahead: Netflix reports earnings and brands navigate Inauguration Day