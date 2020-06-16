Disposable urinals are summer's new 'it' item as consumers avoid public restrooms
There’s one surprise summer product that is trending in shopping searches. Disposable urinal bags have been seeing an increase in popularity and demand in recent weeks, according to data from Profitero, an e-commerce analytics firm. The company found that the Amazon search rank for “Travel John disposable urinal bags” has increased five times between May 2 and June 6.
As consumers begin to travel again following pandemic-related lockdowns, they remain leery of public restrooms. Urinal bags, which use chemicals to turn liquid into an odorless solid that can later be thrown away in a trash can, offer a solution to consumers on roadtrips or camping excursions. Products from brands such as Travel John and Pee Buddy, which makes a urination device for women to use while standing, have all seen interest surge on Amazon since early May, Profitero reports.
Tina Caswell, who handles public relations at Irvine, California-based Reach Global Industries, the maker of Travel John, wrote via email that the company is seeing a “drastic increase” in sales for its products. The company has “temporarily paused our social media promotions as we increased our production to keep up with the demand,” she added. While Travel John is running paid ads on Amazon, as well as a half-page ad in the NASCAR 2020 preview and press guide, the company has placed other magazine ads on hold. It’s also exploring more advertising opportunities with broadcast networks to spread awareness, according to Caswell.
Sales of such products may continue to increase as more consumers hit the roads. Camping, RV and road trip essentials are seeing growth as well, according to trend research firm NPD Group. In the two weeks ending May 2, sales for camping tents grew 30 percent and sales for camping sets increased 119 percent. NPD also saw increases in portable power kits, which grew sales by 87 percent.
