Dollar Tree builds its own media network, as the trend extends to discount retail
Recent months have seen the rollout of retail media networks from the likes of Walgreens, CVS and Best Buy. Now, as Dollar Tree, the discount retailer known for its value deals, introduces its own offering in the space, it seems that retail media networks truly are a dime a dozen these days.
The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company announced today the rollout of its new network, Chesapeake Media Group, which will sell ad placements to CPG brands on the Family Dollar app and website.
The program will give brands access to Family Dollar’s millions of customers, the company said. Richard McNeely, enterprise chief merchandising officer at Dollar Tree, called the network “a one-stop-shop to instantly engage with their customers through an innovative, tailored approach.”
Already, 14 million users are registered in the coupon program of Family Dollar a 7,900-unit retail chain, so brands using the new network would have access to these customers. Dollar Tree says it will offer brands advertising on the network new ad placement, targeted content and product recommendations as its closed-loop customer data provides an overview of each shopper. Dollar Tree is working with tech companies Swiftly and Aki Technologies on the new platform.
Realizing the value of first-party shopper data for outside advertisers, many retailers are pursuing a similar strategy. In 2019, a Forrester analyst predicted that media networks would continue to gain ground with brands looking to expand their revenue streams.
As a discounter selling household essentials including food, Dollar Tree has been able to thrive during the pandemic. The company recently announced fourth-quarter net sales of $6.8 billion, a 7% rise over the year-earlier period. Same-store sales were up for all brands, led by Family Dollar’s 8% rise.