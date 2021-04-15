CMO Strategy

Dollar Tree builds its own media network, as the trend extends to discount retail

Budget retailer introduces an offering for CPG brands
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on April 15, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
5 marketing lessons from the chicken sandwich wars

Dollar Tree has been thriving amid the pandemic.

Credit: Dollar Tree

Recent months have seen the rollout of retail media networks from the likes of Walgreens, CVS and Best Buy. Now, as Dollar Tree, the discount retailer known for its value deals, introduces its own offering in the space, it seems that retail media networks truly are a dime a dozen these days.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company announced today the rollout of its new network, Chesapeake Media Group, which will sell ad placements to CPG brands on the Family Dollar app and website.

The program will give brands access to Family Dollar’s millions of customers, the company said. Richard McNeely, enterprise chief merchandising officer at Dollar Tree, called the network “a one-stop-shop to instantly engage with their customers through an innovative, tailored approach.”

More Ad Age news
How Peloton is tapping into Olympics fever
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Bed Bath & Beyond debuts first work from Muh-Tay-Zik/Hof-Fer
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Verizon Media rolls out identity-free ad-targeting alternative
Mike Juang

Already, 14 million users are registered in the coupon program of Family Dollar a 7,900-unit retail chain, so brands using the new network would have access to these customers. Dollar Tree says it will offer brands advertising on the network new ad placement, targeted content and product recommendations as its closed-loop customer data provides an overview of each shopper. Dollar Tree is working with tech companies Swiftly and Aki Technologies on the new platform.

Realizing the value of first-party shopper data for outside advertisers, many retailers are pursuing a similar strategy. In 2019, a Forrester analyst predicted that media networks would continue to gain ground with brands looking to expand their revenue streams.

As a discounter selling household essentials including food, Dollar Tree has been able to thrive during the pandemic. The company recently announced fourth-quarter net sales of $6.8 billion, a 7% rise over the year-earlier period. Same-store sales were up for all brands, led by Family Dollar’s 8% rise.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

5 marketing lessons from the chicken sandwich wars

5 marketing lessons from the chicken sandwich wars
How Peloton is tapping into Olympics fever

How Peloton is tapping into Olympics fever
Honda taps H.E.R. for the return of its Civic Tour concert series, but must overcome livestream fatigue

Honda taps H.E.R. for the return of its Civic Tour concert series, but must overcome livestream fatigue
One third of brands are considering change of agency in the next six months: Study

One third of brands are considering change of agency in the next six months: Study
Vaccine ads are working—particularly among Democrats

Vaccine ads are working—particularly among Democrats
Procter & Gamble adds Major League Soccer sponsorship to its NFL and Olympics deals

Procter & Gamble adds Major League Soccer sponsorship to its NFL and Olympics deals
Kraft Mayo lays it on thick in its first campaign from Wieden+Kennedy NY

Kraft Mayo lays it on thick in its first campaign from Wieden+Kennedy NY
PepsiCo to debut new reality dating show during MTV commercial breaks

PepsiCo to debut new reality dating show during MTV commercial breaks