Domino’s recreates ‘Risky Business’ dance scene to promote new delivery alerts
Domino’s cast actor Jordan Fisher in Tom Cruise’s “Risky Business” role to showcase an actual consumer request: the ability to know when a delivery is imminent in order to put on a pair of pants.
Plenty of people in focus groups have told Domino’s that they want to know when their pizza is getting close so that they can make sure that they are prepared to answer the door. That includes those who say they’d like a heads up to make sure their pants are on. Yes, really.
“We heard that from so many consumers,” says Kate Trumbull, VP of advertising and Hispanic marketing at Domino’s.
The leading pizza chain for years has had technology that lets customers track their orders. It recently added GPS and the ability to customize an alert to know when the delivery driver is two, four or six minutes away, says Trumbull.
Now, it is illustrating the new feature in a memorable way. Fisher reprises the scene from the 1983 film “Risky Business,” when Cruise’s character Joel dances to “Old Time Rock & Roll” wearing little more than a pink dress shirt. Domino’s and its agency CP&B did their best to match details from the film, even conducting a search for a house with a similar staircase for the shoot.
Domino’s wanted to cast a trained dancer who wasn’t a really well-known celebrity, yet was still someone viewers might recognize. With past roles on shows such as “Liv and Maddie,” time in the Broadway cast of “Hamilton” and as a winner of the 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Fisher met those criteria. Plus, he’s in a movie coming to Netflix on Feb. 12, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.”
The delivery person in the commercial is played by Curtis Armstrong, who played Joel’s friend Miles in the movie.
The Domino’s campaign comes on the heels of several Super Bowl ads that drew in viewers with nostalgic pop-culture references. Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” commercial featured Bill Murray reprising his role from the 1993 movie of the same name and topped the USA Today Ad Meter, while Mt Dew Zero Sugar hired Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross to recreate a famous scene from the 1980 horror classic “The Shining.” MC Hammer and Molly Ringwald were also among the stars best known for 80s and 90s moments who appeared in Super Bowl ads.
Domino’s has gone back to the 80s before. In 2017 it redid the running home scene from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” with “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery taking the place of Matthew Broderick as Ferris, to promote its delivery tracker. Alan Ruck, who played Cameron in the movie, played Ferris’ father in that campaign.