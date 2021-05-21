Dunkin’ now sells paint and Disney’s sonic logo gets top marks: Trending
Winner
Discovery CEO David Zaslav was tapped to run the upcoming merged entity of Discovery and AT&T’s AT&T’s WarnerMedia operations.
Loser
Crypto traders lost big this week as shares of cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and Dogecoin fell sharply following reports of China cracking down on the category.
ICYMI
While many brands have made commitments to doing more business with diverse companies, particularly after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, there is still a long road ahead, as evidenced by a $10 billion lawsuit filed by media mogul Byron Allen against McDonald’s. Allen alleges the fast food chain discriminated against his companies in “a pattern of racial stereotyping.” Read more in our story about the lawsuit, which was among our most popular posts of the week based on reader engagement.
Dunkin’s non-drinkable liquid
Dunkin’s true fans can now have the chain’s signature pink and orange hues in their homes. Dunkin’ x Backdrop half-gallon cans of paint are being sold by the online shop for $39. Please, please don’t slurp it like a cup of coffee.
“The sensorial overlap between donuts and icing and sprinkles and paint, combined with Dunkin’s vibrant brand colors make for the perfect collaboration,” Backdrop Co-founder Natalie Ebel said in a statement.
P&G takes Widen The Screen to OWN
Procter & Gamble Co. is taking its Widen The Screen initiative to OWN with a one-hour special May 25 at 8 p.m., hosted by Oprah Winfrey, who previews the event here, noting that only 6% of films come from Black creators. Timed to honor the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, the special will include an airing of the P&G-backed Queen Collective documentary film series from last year followed by a trailer of “8:46 Films,” four new films created by P&G and Saturday Morning that will premiere next month during the Tribeca Film Festival. The special will also include “These Hands,” a world premiere from the athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted created by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The film follows a child’s imagination as a game of catch with his father opens his mind to all the possibilities of his future off the field.
Pigskin sponsor swap
Dos Equis is ending its College Football Playoff sponsorship in favor of a new regular season deal with Fox Sports. The Heineken USA-owned brand inked the playoff pact with ESPN in 2015, becoming the first beer sponsor of the then-new postseason event. The deal with Fox makes the brew the official beer sponsor of the network’s “Big Noon” kickoff pregame show. “This strategic shift allows the brand to partner in key conferences and regular season games versus a singular championship game/playoff season and activate alongside football all season long in Dos Equis’ key markets where the majority of our consumers are,” a Heineken USA spokesman told Ad Age. A representative for Disney ad sales did not immediately provide details on the network’s plan to replace Dos Equis. The change comes as Dos Equis rolls out its first campaign from Sid Lee.
Kids go shopping
Kids store Camp is encouraging its young patrons to shop online by themselves with a new Present Shop. Parents are able to dictate terms, like what occasion a child is shopping for, budget and shipping address, before turning the reins over to the kids. Camp’s Scout the Bear character will help guide those who are not yet able to read. “Remember that feeling you had as a kid walking around a store or mall with a crisp $10 bill deciding what to get? ….the independence, the decision making, the magic of being able to surprise your dad or sister with a sweet gift you picked out all on your own? Well, we’re bringing that back,” wrote Camp co-founder and CEO Ben Kaufman in an email to shoppers this week. The retailer released a commercial advertising the new offering as well.
Disney’s sound wins out
Disney got top marks in a recent ranking of sonic logos in the U.S. by SoundOut, which measured the effectiveness of such offerings for cementing brand association with consumers. After Disney, SoundOut ranked 20th Century Fox and Goldfish. The listing ranked State Farm, Arby’s and Warner Brothers in the top 10 of 100 sonic logos, which incorporated consumer surveys into its findings.
Number of the week
200: The number of brands with merch tied to the upcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy” movie, according to WWD. Kraft macaroni and cheese and General Mills cereal are among the players.
Quote of the week
“It may slow down shopping because people are so unsure and unclear on whether they should feel safe,” said Mary Howard, owner of toy store Penny & Ting, about new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tweet of the week
Movers
Alyson Griffin joined State Farm as marketing VP. Since last year, she had been running her own brand consulting practice. Prior to that, Griffin was VP of global marketing at Intel.
Pierre Dadd was appointed marketing director at Terra Virtua, an NFT collectibles platform. Dadd, who has worked at Lego and Disney in the past, was most recently a brand consultant of DBMC Brand Consultants, which he founded.
Cereal maker Post Consumer Brands named Claudine Patel its chief marketing officer. Patel, who reports to Chief Growth Officer Tom “TD” Dixon, was most recently general manager, marketing, for Reckitt Benckiser Group Health North America.
TMRW Life Sciences, the reproduction-focused brand, named Amber Guild as its CMO, effective June 7. Guild was most recently president of T Brand, the branded content division of The New York Times Co., and was named one of Ad Age’s Women to Watch in 2016, when she was president of Collins.
Contributing: Jack Neff, E.J. Schultz