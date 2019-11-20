Energy BBDO wins Brown-Forman global creative, including Jack Daniel's
Omnicom’s BBDO has emerged victorious in Brown-Forman’s global creative review, according to people familiar with the matter. The review included the liquor giant’s flagship Jack Daniel’s brand, as well as Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, plus two tequila brands, Herradura and El Jimador. Other agencies that pitched include FCB Chicago, which currently handles the liquor giant’s retail marketing business.
The creative account was put into review over the summer, dealing a blow to Havas-owned Arnold, the longtime incumbent on Jack Daniel’s.
Brown-Forman did not immediately return a request for comment.
BBDO will handle the account from its Chicago office, dubbed Energy BBDO. It represents a major win for co-chief creative directors Josh Gross and Pedro Pérez, who were recently elevated into the jobs. The two men pitched against their former boss, Andrés Ordóñez, who was chief creative at Energy BBDO before leaving in August to to take the same job at FCB Chicago.
The win gives BBDO its second major liquor client. The shop via its New York office handles several Bacardi Limited brands including the namesake rum brand and Bombay Sapphire gin. But the fact that Chicago led the Brown-Forman pitch was apparently enough to soothe any conflict concerns. Also, BBDO does not handle a whiskey or tequila brand for Bacardi.