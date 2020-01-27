Ex-Spotify exec Jackie Jantos joins Dashlane as company names AOR and begins major consumer push
New York and Paris-based identity protection company Dashlane has tapped former Spotify VP-Global Brand and Creative Jackie Jantos as VP of brand. The news comes as the company—whose main offering is a platform-agnostic password manager—unveils a major consumer-focused push that includes a regional Super Bowl spot from newly-appointed AOR Lightning Orchard and a fresh brand identity out of Pentagram.
Jantos joined Spotify in 2013 after serving as global creative and content director at Coca-Cola. At Spotify, she built an award-winning in-house team known for top-notch creative work and steered notable work with outside agencies.
After departing Spotify in September 2018, Jantos says she took three months to recharge and do a bit of consulting before conversations with other companies. She says it was important that she join a company with potential to have a positive impact on the world.
With public concerns swirling around data breaches and privacy, she says Dashlane was a step in that direction. “These are questions culture is beginning to have at large, arguably one of the most important discussions we should be having,” she says. “There’s so much for me to think about creatively—how do you serve up this discussion to culture and shine a light on how we can improve our experience of the web?”
At Dashlane, Jantos sees a lot of parallels with her former company. “When I first joined Spotify, the number of people who asked me what it was was overwhelming,” she says. “It took that first experience for their eyes to open up to how profound it was. I feel similarly about Dashlane.”
The company has seen a flurry of marketing-related moves since it closed $110 million in Series D funding with Sequoia Capital last May. In August, CMO Joy Howard came on board after serving in the same role at Lyft and, before that, Sonos. She also held top marketing posts at Patagonia, Converse and Coca-Cola.
Howard says Dashlane is bringing Jantos on board at a critical moment. “One of the things you see so often in consumer-focused VC-backed companies is they invest a lot in performance marketing," she says. "They start to over-fish the pond and then see declining returns and then realize it’s time to restock the pot. I think Dashlane hit the same spot, and in terms of re-energizing the brand, Jackie’s great at that. She did it for a subscription business, which we also are.” Moreover, “The product marketing work she did at Spotify is some of the best because it truly differentiated the brand in a very cluttered space.”
Another of Howard’s first steps is the rebrand unveiled today. Her team worked with Pentagram and designer Eddie Opara on the new identity employing 2D rectangular shapes the team playfully describes as “AroundRects,” which resemble mobile phones turned on their sides. The new system replaces the previous logo, which featured an impala leaping through a shield. “We wanted something that could be much more dynamic online, while still speaking to our commitment to privacy,” Howard says.
Another move was the AOR appointment of New York-based Lightning Orchard, the agency founded by former Barton F. Graf execs Barney Robinson and Laura Jannes and creative vet Jeff Kling, who last served as CCO of Fallon Minneapolis. Howard says the shop won the business after round one of what was meant to be a two-round pitch. “They had really done their homework, they were very strategy driven and came super dialed-in,” she says. Together, they developed the Super Bowl spot and others that communicate the brand’s offerings in a relatable but humorous way.
Jantos starts at Dashlane February 3, following the debut of the new campaign. She’ll be based in New York where her first steps will include building out her team with talents across strategy, social impact and creative. Most important, she says, is to familiarize herself with the Dashlane culture. “The culture is far more influential to what the brand ultimately becomes,” she says.
“The Super Bowl ad and the design work—I see that as an amuse-bouche for the year to come,” Jantos says.