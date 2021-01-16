CMO Strategy

Ford to run ads stressing unity following Capitol riot

The spots, called 'Builders,' will debut Saturday during college basketball on Fox
By Michael Martinez. Published on January 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ford's marketing director to become CEO of FordDirect
Credit: Ford

Ford Motor Co. today will begin running new 30- and 60-second ads that stress unity following riots this month at the U.S. Capitol that left 5 dead.

Called "Builders," the spots focus on the ability of Americans to come together and create, featuring images of construction workers, nurses, firefighters and other volunteers.

"Look to the builders," actor and pitchman Bryan Cranston says in the commercials. "No matter what goes wrong in this country, they're out there. Follow their lead. The ones serving and building others up…Look to the people who don't give up on their principles when times get tough."

Related Article
Brands grapple with marketing risks around Inauguration Day
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Tracking the marketing industry’s response to political unrest
Ad Age Staff
No mention of riots

The ads do not make direct mention of the Jan. 6 riots, in which supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building attempting to stop Congress from certifying the results of the Nov. 3 election. But they were produced less than a week after the attack by New York ad firm Wieden+Kennedy using scenes from previous Ford commercials.

"In tough times, Ford and our country have always come together and built things – vehicles, tanks, even relationships," Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas & International Markets Group, said in a statement. "This spot shows from our perspective where our nation should focus – on the fixers, the builders, the ones who can bring us together."

The ads debut today during college basketball on Fox. They will also begin airing on more than a dozen cable stations the same day. Ads will also run during coverage of Joe Biden's inauguration, a Ford spokesman confirmed to Ad Age.

The spot is the latest in Ford's "Built for America" series of commercials that began running last year. Among other topics, they highlight Ford's U.S. manufacturing commitment as well as its effort to build personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Martinez is a reporter for Automotive News.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ford's marketing director to become CEO of FordDirect

Ford's marketing director to become CEO of FordDirect
Volkswagen uses populist message in first ad for ID4 electric crossover

Volkswagen uses populist message in first ad for ID4 electric crossover
Kia unveils new brand logo and slogan

Kia unveils new brand logo and slogan
GM's ad blitz for new Hummer EV includes World Series, Twitch and NBC's 'The Voice'

GM's ad blitz for new Hummer EV includes World Series, Twitch and NBC's 'The Voice'
Ford ad calls out Chevy, Jeep, Toyota over California emissions

Ford ad calls out Chevy, Jeep, Toyota over California emissions
How marketing can thrive in the worst of times

How marketing can thrive in the worst of times
What marketers can learn from previous economic downturns

What marketers can learn from previous economic downturns
Behind Deloitte's first global brand campaign

Behind Deloitte's first global brand campaign