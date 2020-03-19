CMO Strategy

This global ad spending forecast is surprisingly optimistic

As coronavirus outbreak grows, eMarketer cuts growth estimate—but not by much, citing a ‘strong possibility’ for a rebound in the year’s second half
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 19, 2020.
Credit: iStock

Despite the coronavirus forcing economic activity into a near-standstill, one forecast suggests that the ad market might still end up in pretty good shape this year.

Emarketer now expects worldwide media spending to grow by 7 percent in 2020 to $691.7 billion, marking just a slight downward revision from its previous forecast of 7.4 percent growth. That seems pretty rosy, especially when viewed from the perspective of the U.S., where the pandemic this week has forced shelter-in-place orders, widespread store closures, layoffs and suspended or canceled ad campaigns.

But eMarketer urges perspective: “Our forecasts are for the full year, and there is still a strong possibility that the virus could be contained in the coming months, allowing for a rebound in [the second half of 2020]. In most countries, the bulk of ad spending takes place in the latter part of the year for the holiday season.”

How has the total media ad spending worldwide forecast changed
Figures in billions
Note: includes digital (desktop/laptop, mobile and other internet-connected devices), directories, magazines, newspapers, out-of-home, radio and TV.

Source: eMarketer

Most of the downward revision is due to China, the world’s second-largest ad market after the U.S., where eMarketer expects spending to reach $113.7 billion, down from its previous estimate of $121.13 billion.

The worldwide forecast carries plenty of caveats. For instance, it “assumes that the Olympics will still take place in June, and we expect that to provide a boost in ad spending in the U.S. and worldwide.” If the games are cancelled, eMarketer states that it “could cause us to re-evaluate our outlook.”

Also, eMarketer states that “out-of-home ad spending could also feel a negative impact worldwide if the social distancing and isolation measures that have emerged in some cities expand to larger territories.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Peloton cancels treadmill deliveries due to COVID-19 containment concerns

Peloton cancels treadmill deliveries due to COVID-19 containment concerns
Restaurants deliver, The Webby Awards cancels its gala—and Kimmel encourages pants: Ad Age Remotely

Restaurants deliver, The Webby Awards cancels its gala—and Kimmel encourages pants: Ad Age Remotely
BMW's marketing chief on the brand’s coronavirus response, its polarizing logo change and its plans for Netflix

BMW's marketing chief on the brand’s coronavirus response, its polarizing logo change and its plans for Netflix
Ad Age print subscription update in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ad Age print subscription update in light of the COVID-19 pandemic
World Health Organization now sees no reason to stop taking ibuprofen if you have COVID-19

World Health Organization now sees no reason to stop taking ibuprofen if you have COVID-19
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Restaurants lean on delivery as coronavirus delivers a blow to the industry

Restaurants lean on delivery as coronavirus delivers a blow to the industry
People are panic buying ibuprofen, but World Health Organization warns it may make COVID-19 worse

People are panic buying ibuprofen, but World Health Organization warns it may make COVID-19 worse