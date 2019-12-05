Home Depot debuts new tagline with ads that emphasize digital investment and delivery options
Home Depot is still “doing,” but it’s “doing” a little differently. The home improvement retailer is switching up its tagline as part of a broader marketing effort debuting this weekend. The new tagline, “How doers get more done,” will replace the “More saving. More doing” line the retailer has used for more than a decade as it seeks to showcase its updated digital and delivery options for modern shoppers.
Since 2017, the Atlanta-based chain has invested $11 billion in its operations, pumping up its delivery capabilities and buy-online-pickup-in-store offerings, and improving its mobile app, adding augmented reality and in-store product-locator maps. Since the enhancements are now in full effect, the chain is ready to roll out the updated tagline, according to Adolfo Villagomez, senior VP and chief marketing officer.
“We believe we are ready and that’s why we are launching this new campaign,” he says. “We believe we are going above and beyond to help the customers.”
Indeed, the chain already proved it was ready for a more current customer earlier this year after its music went viral as part of a TikTok challenge. Home Depot reacted by making its well-known song available to customers by tweeting it out.
The new campaign, debuting this weekend, will include a 30-second TV spot that showcases the new digital offerings, along with promotions on social media and in online channels. Lisa DeStefano, VP of brand marketing, notes the importance of keeping the idea of “doing” in the new tagline.
“Our purpose is to empower doers,” she says. “This grows and expands beyond more saving, more doing … Helping doers get more done is what this campaign is about.”
Home Depot worked with longtime agency partner the Richards Group on the update; the two companies have worked together for more than two decades.
Home Depot recently reported third-quarter earnings. While sales increased 3.5 percent to $27.2 billion, net income fell 3 percent to $2.8 billion. Same-store sales, which measure sales at stores that have been open for a year or more, missed analyst expectations.