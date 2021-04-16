The Home Depot names BBDO its new agency of record
Six months after launching a review for a new creative agency of record, The Home Depot has selected a winner. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain will be working with BBDO on creative campaigns moving forward, a spokeswoman confirmed today.
“They do a fantastic job of combining art and science throughout the creative process,” a Home Depot spokeswoman says. “This relationship reflects our internal team’s partnership to create new and exciting customer experiences together.”
The news comes on the heels of a stellar year for the 43-year-old chain, as millions of consumers, stuck at home due to pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions, invested in housing, yard projects and renovations. In 2020, sales were up 20% to $132.1 billion. And, in the fourth quarter alone, Home Depot reported sales of $32.2 billion, a 25% rise.
“It is easy to look at Home Depot's numbers and chalk up its success to the pandemic. However, sustaining three quarters of growth above 20% is extremely difficult in terms of the pressure it puts on the whole operation from supply chains to stores,” wrote Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, in a recent research note. “In our view, Home Depot has managed this period in an exemplary fashion.”
Now, as vaccines roll out and consumers return to pre-pandemic buying habits in categories such as apparel and travel, people may be less inclined to spend on their homes. New marketing with BBDO will be critical in helping to continue the retailer’s recent sales momentum.
BBDO replaces The Richards Group, with whom Home Depot parted ways in October, after 25 years. The retailer declined to name finalists in the review process; in January, Ad Age reported that the selection had been narrowed down to BBDO and Leo Burnett.
BBDO, which has an office in Atlanta, recently won AARP's creative account.
"The Home Depot is a remarkable company, an extraordinary business, and one of America’s most iconic brands," said Andrew Robertson, president and CEO of BBDO Worldwide, in a statement. "Being given the chance to help tell its story is true privilege," he added, noting the honor of donning the trademark orange apron.
Earlier this year, Home Depot appointed OMD its media agency of record.
Home Depot spent $1.1 billion on advertising for the year ended Feb. 2020, a 3% increase over the prior year, according to Ad Age’s Datacenter, which ranks the chain as the 43rd largest advertiser in the U.S.