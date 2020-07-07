How brands and agencies responded to racial injustice in the first month following George Floyd's death

1:00 PM EDT

IAB gives employees days off to volunteer for social causes

The Interactive Advertising Bureau and the IAB Tech Lab said Thursday that it’s giving employees two days of paid time off each month leading up to the election to volunteer for any political or social cause of their choosing. If everyone participates, the IAB and Tech Lab will contribute “700 days of people power;” the organization has roughly 70 employees. The move comes after the nonprofit trade body held internal discussions on how it could contribute to the social movement taking place in cities and towns across the country. The group says it hopes other companies follow suit, but that may not be possible given the belt-tightening occurring at most companies.

“The IAB and the IAB Tech Lab share the fears of our diverse staff and membership that the democratic principles underlying the constitutional basis of republican government in the United States are under assault,” the trade body said in a statement. “Powerful individuals, groups and some government officials are disenfranchising African-Americans and other minority groups, suppressing voting rights, inciting local police to harm citizens exercising their first amendment rights and promoting violence against the press.”

“Rather than simply condemn these actions, we encourage our staff and members to work to further American democracy,” the IAB said. “We hope this pro bono effort by the IAB team will help improve civic discourse, generate more participation in worthy causes and effect meaningful, lasting change in the United States of America.”

12:45 PM EDT

Pinterest donates money and ad space

Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann committed the company to the civil rights movement sparked by the death of George Floyd by promising money to support groups advocating for racial justice. Pinterest also will donate $750,000 of free ad space to racial justice groups.

"We heard directly from our black employees about the pain and fear they feel every day living in America. Their first-hand, lived experiences of racism and injustice," Silbermann wrote in a blog post. "How the murder of George Floyd—a friend, a father, a son—forced the world to face the reality that the systemic racism facing the black community for generations remains very real today. It’s wrong. This has got to change."

Pinterest is mostly known as a site to plan life events, vacations, meals and home remodeling, but it also is a media platform that highlights lifestyles of diverse audiences. "We are working to make sure the content people see on Pinterest represents people from diverse backgrounds," Silbermann wrote.

Pinterest joins other tech companies promising to promote inclusion and use their platforms to elevate marginalized people. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel wrote a memo to employees over the weekend demanding reparations for black people in America and reforms to combat racism. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey committed $3 million to the group founded by Colin Kaepernick, Know Your Rights Camp.

Pinterest said it would donate $500,000 in stock to racial justice organizations. The company also said it would donate $250,000 to businesses in communities affected by demonstrations.