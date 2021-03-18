How marketers are responding to surging AAPI hate crimes: A live blog
The ad world is responding to the hate crimes against the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities following shootings in Asian massage parlors in Atlanta that left eight people dead. These horrific events are the latest in a surge in violence against the AAPI community since the start of the pandemic, spurred by misplaced fear and anger over COVID-19.
Below is a live blog tracking responses from brands, media companies and agencies as they take a stand against racism and social injustice.
We also invite you also to read our previous blogs documenting industry responses to racial injustice in 2020:
“A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice”
“How brands and agencies responded to racial injustice in the first month following George Floyd's death”
March 18, 2021
12:45 PM EDT
Etsy pledges $500,000 to support AAPI organizations
Etsy is one of the first brands to come forward to say it will donate money towards efforts to #StopAsianHate. The retail platform is pledging $500,000 to the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council and Asian Americans Advancing Justice in support of the AAPI community, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman wrote in a blog post today.
Along with donations, Etsy says it is providing bystander training to all U.S. employees, and it will help its staff to manage racial trauma with mental health resources. It will also amplify AAPI voices through its Asian Employee Resource Community. “Racism, in all its forms, has no place in our society, culture, or company,” writes Silverman.
—Ilyse Liffreing
10:33 AM EDT
Brands give statements of support
Brands across sectors, including Facebook, Starbucks, Netflix, Salesforce and Delta, took to their social media channels on Wednesday to show support for the AAPI community after the shootings in Atlanta. So far brand statements are similar to how they appeared this past summer when brands spoke out about racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.
Facebook called for anti-Asian hate to stop across its social channels, using the hashtag #StopAsianHate, adding that the company is working to keep hate off its platform.
Netflix shared a tweet from Lara Condor, the Vietnamese-born American actress who recently starred in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved” series, in which the actress implores people to reach out to their Asian friends who might need someone to talk to. Netflix shared the statement from Condor along with the hashtag #StopAsianHate.
Starbucks posted that it is grieving along with the AAPI communities:
Delta posted to its AAPI communities that: “We hear, see and stand with you.”
Salesforce stated: “We must stand together against racism and build a safe and just world.”
—Ilyse Liffreing
2:09 PM EDT
IW Group makes anniversary plea
Exactly one-year ago, L.A.-based agency IW Group launched the #WashtheHate campaign to raise awareness of the surge in hate incidents against the AAPI community since the outbreak COVID-19 pandemic. The social effort featured Asian and Asian American celebrities calling attention to the violence and doubled as a safety push too, asking others to share videos of themselves washing their hands while discussing how the virus has affected their lives. Following yesterday’s Atlanta killings, the campaign spoke out once again today in a Twitter post calling attention to the fact that despite all the statements made and discussions had, attacks have not abated, and there’s still much work to be done.
—Ann-Christine Diaz