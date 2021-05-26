CMO Strategy

How McDonald’s is hyping the BTS Meal that essentially sells itself

The hit band stars in a new commercial, and merch plans include bathrobes and sandals
By Jessica Wohl. Published on May 26, 2021.
Credit: McDonald's

McDonald’s starts selling its BTS Meal today in a marketing move that’s sure to be a massive hit for the world’s largest restaurant company.

In 2020, McDonald’s U.S. collaborated with Travis Scott and J Balvin on their own “Famous Orders.” Now, the fast food chain is making its biggest bet yet on the idea that everyone, including the very, very, very famous South Korean K-Pop band, has a go-to order at the Golden Arches. McDonald’s plans to offer the BTS Meal in 50 global markets, showing just how much of a fan base the K-Pop band has around the world.

The BTS Meal—a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Coke, with two dipping sauces, sweet chili and cajun—has been hyped by the world’s largest restaurant company for weeks. 

On Wednesday, McDonald’s released a 30-second commercial and other pieces of marketing for the limited-time meal. The commercial features each of the band’s seven members in a uniquely lit, somewhat futuristic McDonald’s, announcing items in the meal one by one, ending with their take on the “ba da ba ba ba” jingle.

The spot features the group’s new hit “Butter,” which has been viewed  215 million times on YouTube in less than a week.

“It’s awesome to have our new song in the ad,” BTS leader RM said in a statement. “Smooth like burger! It’s an energetic and fun song that really matches this commercial.”

The BTS Meal is set to be in U.S. restaurants through June 20—assuming there’s no sauce shortage.

McDonald’s strategy to keep the hype going includes four weeks of digital content starring the band that will only be shown in the McDonald’s app in the U.S. And it plans to offer items on the Weverse Shop app, starting at 7 p.m. EDT tonight, such as bags, hats, hoodies, purple bathrobes, sandals, socks and umbrellas.

Credit:
McDonald's

The BTS Meal debuts at a critical time for the chain, which has begun to open more of the dining rooms that were shuttered during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic and faces increased competition from other types of restaurants that were largely shut to in-person diners. McDonald’s and other fast feeders fared better than many other types of restaurants in 2020, aided by their drive-thru, carryout and delivery capabilities.

While other restaurants have teamed up with celebrities, such as Charli D'Amelio promoting Dunkin', no chain has the marketing dollars that McDonald's does, and BTS is the biggest name in music.

Credit:
McDonald's

McDonald’s announced the BTS Meal in April and since then has been promoting it on social media, including adding a small 7 to its name on Twitter and Instagram, and confirming plans for a BTS fan favorite, photocards.

Wieden+Kennedy New York worked on the creative for the spot. A number of other agencies were involved including IW Group, The Narrative Group, OMD, Alma, Burrell, Boden Agency, Admerasia, Navigation Boulevard, Boxer, The Marketing Store and Publicis Groupe.

 

Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer's Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team's annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

