IBM taps Carla  Piñeyro  Sublett as senior VP and chief marketing officer

Exec held sales and marketing positions at NI, Rackspace and Dell
By Mike Juang. Published on February 01, 2021.
Carla Piñeyro Sublett, IBM senior VP and chief marketing officer

Credit: IBM

IBM has named Carla Piñeyro Sublett, a veteran of sales and marketing positions at NI, Rackspace and Dell, as senior VP and chief marketing officer. 

In a statement, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said Sublett “will play a key role in bringing the power of IBM's hybrid cloud and AI proposition to clients and driving our business forward.”

Sublett most recently spent two years as exec VP, CMO, and general manager of the portfolio business unit of NI—the first CMO in the company's history. She also spent two years as CMO of Rackspace and 16 years at computer maker Dell, where she worked across every sales function and geography and made her first move into marketing as CMO of Latin America. She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture.

Sublett’s new job fills a vacancy left after Michelle Peluso joined CVS Health as the chain’s first chief customer officer with oversight of marketing, brand strategy and consumer experience.
 

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

