Inside T-Mobile's and Taco Bell’s ‘T-MoBell’ stores
T-Mobile and Taco Bell opened their co-branded “T-MoBell” stores in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles on Tuesday this week.
Attendees at the three-day event were given free “T-MoBell” swag, tacos and “T-MoBell Freeze” slushies that were created just for the stores.
The stores, which were announced only last week, are decked out with plenty of T-Mobile and Taco Bell branding in T-Mobile's signature magenta. They are an extension of T-Mobile’s rewards program campaign with Taco Bell that first began with ads during the Super Bowl. Since then, T-Mobile has been giving away free Taco Bell tacos to users of its T-Mobile Tuesdays app. T-Mobile has partnered with a number of other companies as well, giving away things like MLB games, Live Nation concerts and Samsung phones every Tuesday.
T-Mobile had celebrities attend the opening days of its “T-MoBell” stores across cities. Previous “The Bachelor” Colton Underwood appeared in Chicago and “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder came to the store in Los Angeles.
Visiting the New York store was actress La La Anthony, who is soon to appear in Fox’s revival of “Beverly Hills 90210,” which begins airing next month. The wife of basketball star Carmelo Anthony posed with the taco cart and took photos with fans. She later promoted the store to her nine million Instagram followers with a Boomerang Story in which she wears a giant taco hat.
“This partnership is really cool and different,” said Anthony at the event on Tuesday. “I only choose things that are organic to me. And this partnership to me is about giving back. Free food is giving back.”
T-Mobile itself promoted the stores on Twitter with prize-pack giveaways—including a $500 Taco Bell gift card—for a few lucky retweeters.