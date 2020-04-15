CMO Strategy

Joey Chestnut and other big eaters will star in an online at-home eating challenge

Major League Eating declares itself the first major league sport back during the coronavirus pandemic
By Jessica Wohl. Published on April 15, 2020.

Joey Chestnut training for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest at home

Credit: Joey Chestnut via youtube

With professional sports still dark due to the coronavirus pandemic, one lesser-known league has found a way to air a version of its actual competition from its players’ homes, showcasing a sport many Americans say they've been participating in lately: overeating. 

Major League Eating, which puts on the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest and other gastronomic events, is starting a bracket-style eating tournament to feed viewers’ appetites for events. The "BetOnline Quarantine Challenge" kicks off April 17 with top-ranked Joey Chestnut and seven other competitive eaters participating from their homes for a $5,000 grand prize.

The first-to-finish tournament begins with two pounds of sliced bologna in the qualifying round. The quarterfinals items are one family pack of Oreos and a half-gallon of milk. The semifinals feature 1.125 gallons, or 10 pounds, of baked beans. The winner will be crowned after being the first to finish 10 individual cups of ramen. Along with Chestnut, the world’s top-ranked competitive eater and 12-time Nathan’s champion, the participants include Darron Breeden, Badlands Booker, Michelle Lesco, Gideon Oji, Matt Stonie, Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry.

The competition is being sponsored by sports betting site BetOnline.ag and includes $11,500 in prize money including the $5,000 prize for the winner, as well as a $10,000 donation to Feeding America. The event will air on Major League Eating’s YouTube channel.

The eating contest comes as other major pro leagues have scrambled to assemble non-traditional events to keep fans engaged. National Basketball Association players took each other on playing the video game NBA2K20 earlier this month. ESPN has been airing an NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm, which features basketball players from the NBA and WNBA. And Major League Baseball players are set to play the video game MLB The Show in their own tournament. 

Still, the ever-boastful Major League Eating organization is staking its claim as the first to be back.

"While there has been substantial discussion about which professional sport would be the first to return – with baseball, basketball, golf and MMA all floating recent potential return plans – competitive eating is first to come back. It is a powerful statement of American resilience," Major League Eating Chairman George Shea said in a statement.

 

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

U.S. retail sales plunge record 8.7 percent after paychecks disappear

U.S. retail sales plunge record 8.7 percent after paychecks disappear
McDonald's drops sponsorship of Nascar's Kyle Larson after racial slur

McDonald's drops sponsorship of Nascar's Kyle Larson after racial slur
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Kim McCullough, Jaguar Land Rover's VP of marketing, steps down

Kim McCullough, Jaguar Land Rover's VP of marketing, steps down
See how State Farm and Allstate are marketing refunds during pandemic in loyalty play

See how State Farm and Allstate are marketing refunds during pandemic in loyalty play
Opinion: Brands should not stay silent during the pandemic, but they should avoid the ‘hero trap’

Opinion: Brands should not stay silent during the pandemic, but they should avoid the ‘hero trap’
Jeep repurposes ‘Groundhog Day’ Super Bowl ad for stay-at-home message

Jeep repurposes ‘Groundhog Day’ Super Bowl ad for stay-at-home message
How Cherry Bombe pivoted from an in-person conference to an Instagram Live event

How Cherry Bombe pivoted from an in-person conference to an Instagram Live event