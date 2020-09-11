CMO Strategy

Jon Lovitz is getting paid to hate puppies and pitch senior dog toys

Playology goes after an overlooked segment by doing things almost no one does—making an ad for dog toys and disparaging puppies
By Jack Neff. Published on September 11, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season

Jon Lovitz is hating on puppies for a new dog toy commercial—and that’s wrong on so many levels.

First, Lovitz doesn’t really hate puppies. In fact he has a pug-chihuahua mix that “thinks he’s a teacup Great Dane,” he says, and whose barking interrupted a phone interview with Ad Age. Second, almost nobody makes commercials for dog toys in the first place. And third, these dog toys are far from typical, because they’re not for puppies, but rather for senior dogs, a very overlooked segment in dog toy aisles.

Pet toy company Playology enlisted Lovitz to help change that by pitching its new Playology Silver toys for senior dogs with a digital spot from agency BigEyedWish, which Lovitz starts by saying: “Puppies, don’t you just hate them?”

He goes on to criticize them as “so helpless. So disgusting. That they get all the attention. That they get all the good gadgets and toys. What about older dogs that have given you years of loyalty?”

Lovitz’s own dog is 9-years-old and likes the new Playology toys, designed to be softer on gums and more enticing with pork sausage and peanut butter scents.

“I like doing commercials when they’re well written and funny, because to me it’s just another form of comedy,” Lovitz says. “And I love the product. It’s such a novel idea and great idea. Everyone I know, their pets are like their families. Me and my dog, it’s like my kid. Having something he can enjoy is great.”

The ad was written specifically for Lovitz, says BigEyedWish Creative Director and Co-Founder Ian Wishingrad. And while Lovitz largely stuck to the script, Wishingrad says, “he did throw an f-bomb in at the end, which was funny.”

“I was joking around,” Lovitz says, but the agency and Playology decided to keep it.

“The end product was substantially better once he got done with it than when we started,” Wishingrad says.

COVID-19 made production harder but not impossible. It was shot on his manager’s 40-acre ranch, Lovitz says, with full testing and safety protocols and production made easier by iPhone-shot video pre-runs of the scenes delivered ahead of time in lieu of storyboards. “That really helped a tremendous amount,” he says.

And the puppies, despite the bad-mouthing he gives them in the video, had their handlers on set and were well trained, he says. Even the one that peed on his shoe.

The senior toy line is an outgrowth of Playology’s approach of working with university researchers and design firms to develop toys pets really want, says President Adam Beatty. “Our experience is that almost every toy in the pet aisle is designed really for what humans want, not what the dogs want” he says, adding that even among the toys dogs want, those tend please puppies more than senior dogs.

It’s natural for dogs to play less as they get older, with or without toys, Beatty says. But part of the reason they play less with toys is because there aren’t ones designed specifically for them.

Related Article
Where Every Day Is 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day'
Jack Neff
A Dog Brings Out the Best in George Washington in Pedigree's Moving Film
Ann-Christine Diaz
PetSmart taps Empower as media agency of record
Megan Graham

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season

NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season
As Peloton adds products, rivals flex their marketing muscles

As Peloton adds products, rivals flex their marketing muscles
Walmart launches biggest campaign of year from new agency Deutsch behind its answer to Amazon Prime

Walmart launches biggest campaign of year from new agency Deutsch behind its answer to Amazon Prime
Behind Nissan’s move to keep 'Heisman House’ campaign alive amid college football uncertainty

Behind Nissan’s move to keep 'Heisman House’ campaign alive amid college football uncertainty
Citi names CMO to lead newly merged marketing and branding unit

Citi names CMO to lead newly merged marketing and branding unit
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Halloween brands make a spirited attempt to save the COVID-haunted holiday

Halloween brands make a spirited attempt to save the COVID-haunted holiday
Why Clean & Clear is joining a growing brand movement supporting mental health

Why Clean & Clear is joining a growing brand movement supporting mental health