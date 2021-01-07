KFC and McDonald’s launches confirm chicken sandwiches are still having a moment
KFC is out with a quarter-pound fried chicken sandwich that is the No. 2 chicken chain’s biggest bet yet to take on larger rival Chick-fil-A and sandwich success story Popeyes.
KFC—which is now embracing its heritage and referring to itself by its full name, Kentucky Fried Chicken, on its packaging and in its press releases—has had plenty of chicken sandwiches on its menu over the years but remains known for buckets of fried chicken. Since Popeyes introduced its sandwich in August 2019, KFC and others have been trying to find their golden fried ticket. Even the world's largest restaurant chain is on notice. McDonald’s newest chicken sandwich is set to hit U.S. restaurants on Feb. 24. That gives KFC and others with recent introductions time to try to strut their stuff.
KFC, with its heritage in fried chicken, may have a leg up on some competitors out there with new sandwiches."Do they have a shot? Of course they have a shot,” says David Henkes, senior principal at Technomic, which tracks the restaurant industry. KFC has many more locations, 4,000 and counting, than any other chicken-focused chain. At the end of 2019, Chick-fil-A had 2,470 U.S. restaurants, and Popeyes was just ahead, with 2,476, according to Technomic data. Still, Chick-fil-A's total sales, even though it is closed on Sundays, are significantly higher. Chick-fil-A's 2019 sales of $11.32 billion were more than double those at either of the other two chains, according to Technomic.
KFC’s launch follows a successful 2020 test in Orlando. “The customer feedback has blown us away,” Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S., told Ad Age in December, weeks before KFC announced the national rollout. “This sandwich is the real deal.”
Now, it is up to Zahumensky and her team, along with ad agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, to convince diners who have been getting their fried-chicken-on-a-buttery-bun fix from Popeyes or elsewhere to give KFC’s version a try. And in the coming weeks, McDonald’s—which works with another outpost of W+K, Wieden+Kennedy New York—will attempt to do the same. On Jan. 4, McDonald’s announced its new chicken sandwiches will debut on Feb. 24.
For now, chicken-focused chains such as Church’s, Zaxby’s and others, including Jack in the Box and Sonic, are trying to win a piece of the business. Restaurant Business offers a handy timeline for those who want a refresher on all of the debuts. There have been plenty.
McDonald’s, with 14,000 U.S. locations, has some competitive edge when it launches its crispy, spicy and "deluxe" (with lettuce, tomato and mayo) sandwiches.
“Everything they do is going to have an outsized chance of success,” says Henkes.
Other chains with recent introductions include Wendy's, which brought out its newest chicken sandwich, dubbed the classic, in October. Shake Shack has had success with its “chick’n” sandwich, as it’s called there. The hot version was taken off the menu at the end of 2020 and this month it introduced limited-time “Korean-inspired” items, including a fried “chick’n” sandwich.
Seven days a week
KFC has an online map so diners can check whether the sandwich is available yet in their areas. And, perhaps taking a cue from Popeyes, KFC made a subtle dig at Chick-fil-A with its announcement, writing that its new sandwich “will be available seven days a week” in all 4,000 KFC restaurants by the end of February. The Yum Brands chain is promoting the $3.99 price point as well as a $6.99 meal with the “Secret Recipe” fries it introduced last year that have become its best-selling side item.
KFC announced that it tested pickles with eight variations of thickness, and worked with six bakeries to find the right bun. The pickles on sandwiches prepared for Ad Age were crunchy but not overpowering. The spicy sauce could have used more heat but is a safe play for a chain that wants to reach the masses.
KFC claims one Orlando customer called the sandwich “a life changer” during the spring test. This writer will confirm this is a strong showing for KFC, though her life remains unchanged.