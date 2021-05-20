Kraft launches ‘Space Jam’ mac and cheese and Space Jammies pajamas
Space Jam now has an official mac and cheese, with Kraft becoming the latest brand to seize on what could be among the biggest movie marketing events of the summer. The brand today unvieled boxes of the basketball- and bunny-shaped versions of the kid-friendly pasta, as well as Space Jammies pajamas to wear while eating the comfort food on the couch.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the follow-up film to the 1996 Michael Jordan movie “Space Jam,” hits theaters July 16. The new movie, which stars LeBron James, will also be released in the U.S. for a month on HBO Max. That method of a dual in-theater and at-home release became more common earlier during the coronavirus pandemic as theaters were largely shuttered. Kraft is giving away 500 pairs of Space Jammies, along with boxes of the movie-branded mac and cheese starting today. Fans must enter personal information on a special web site to enter, potentially giving the brand another way of collecting valuable first-party data.
Kraft partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on the effort. The mac & cheese, though not the Space Jammies, are set to hit stores on June 1. These basketball and Bugs Bunny shapes are new to the brand, but Kraft reminded fans that it had “Space Jam” noodles for the original movie’s release.
Kraft isn't the only brand trying to cash in on the buzz about the new “Space Jam” movie, which also stars Don Cheadle and Zendaya, along with Warner Bros. cartoon characters such as Bugs Bunny and Tweety Bird. WWD reports that 200 brands have merchandise plans tied to the movie, including Tommy Hilfiger.
General Mills’ Space Jam: A New Legacy” cereal, a berry-flavored corn cereal with bunny and basketball marshmallows, featuring James and Bugs Bunny on the box, debuts May 31. (Rival Kellogg, coincidentally, has Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs out now with boxes featuring Shaquille O'Neal, which isn't tied to "Space Jam.")
Nike’s logo is featured on the Tune Squad jersey James wears in the movie, and various Nike shoes are seen in the trailer released April 3.
For a marketer like Kraft Heinz focused on at-home dining, the simultaneous release of the movie in theaters and at home gave the brand a chance to do a giveaway of what looks like a hooded onesie in the brand’s blue hue, covered with images of the basketball and bunny pasta shapes, the movie logo and cartoon characters.
“Through the comfort of jammies and our deliciously cheesy mac & cheese, watching ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ at home when it premieres will be a fun experience for the whole family,” Maya McDonald, brand activations lead for Kraft macaroni & cheese, said in a statement.