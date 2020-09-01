L.A. 2028 unveils dynamic Olympics logo, updated by athletes and celeb creators
While the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games might feel like eons away, the City of Angels Olympic and Paralympic committee today unveiled its official logo—a dynamic, constantly morphing emblem that seeks to reflect the creativity and diversity of Los Angeles through the perspectives of Olympians like Allyson Felix and Chloe Kim, as well as artists including Billie Eilish, Chaz Bojórquez and Steven Harrington.
Unlike Olympic logos of the past, the L.A. symbol is ever-shifting. It consists of four key elements, the letters “L” and “A” for Los Angeles, the numerals 28, representing the year of the games, and the rings of course. While the “L” and 28 remain constant, the "A "changes throughout, representing the personalities and styles of various Los Angeles-based athletes and creators, including: Olympics medalists figure skater Adam Rippon, snowboarder Kim, track and field pro Felix and gymnast Gabby Douglas; Paralympian Scout Bassett; Olympic hopeful boxer Chantel Navarro; Grammy-winning musician Eilish; YouTube star and late-night host Lilly Singh; artist Harrington; graffiti talent Bojórquez; and actor and producer Reese Witherspoon.
In 2017, the International Olympic Committee made an unprecedented decision when it decided to award the Summer 2024 and 2028 Olympics at the same time, to Paris and Los Angeles, respectively. The IOC made its decision after the cities had been in stiff competition for the 2024 games. “We’re in a very unique position in that we have an eight-year runway,” says Amy Gleeson, chief marketing officer of LA28. Of course, the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics have already been put on hold until next year.
The L.A. 2028 logo was created for the “digital” age. “We knew our emblem would have to be reflective of the spirit of L.A., but also look to the future,” Gleeson says. “How do we keep something fresh and allow us to stay connected to people as we look to the horizon?”
Gleeson says the organization has been working with multiple creative partners on its communications, including L.A.-based Works Collective, Stink Studios, Media Monks, Cashmere Agency and Giant Spoon, as well as Nike’s design team, on its messaging from now until the games. LA28 had looked at a broad swath of agencies, from small to large. Gleeson says the team selected its final partners based on their experience with its main target audience, Gen Z and Millennials, who represent the games’ demographic “sweet spot.”
“While our target is anyone who defines themselves as Olympic fans, we also wanted to foster a deeper connection with the audience who will be in their 20s and 30s when the games happen,” she says.
In working with the various athletes and creative professionals to create their personalized “A’s,” Gleeson said that some developed their symbols on their own—in the case of artist Harrington, for example. Others such as Eilish worked with their personal teams, while others collaborated with LA28’s creative partners to bring to life what their sport or the Olympics represent to them.
In light of the social conflict that’s transpiring in the world today, Gleeson says the new logo also serves as a vessel through which the games can amplify diverse voices, including those of its athletes. “There’s a lot happening right now and we felt it was important to be part of the conversation and the solution. We have a global platform to bring to life who we are and what we stand for as being an anti-racist organization.”
“Sports are a special part of our global culture, connecting people and fans across communities and around the world," added LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman in a statement. "The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform for individual stories of triumph, heartbreak and opportunity as we recognize and revere humanity’s diversity and dreams for the future.”
2028 will be the third year Los Angeles hosts the summer Olympics and the first time it will host the Paralympics, the emblem for which can be seen below.
The 2028 summer Olympics is not the first time we’ve seen a dynamic logo represent the city of Los Angeles. In 2017, 72andSunny created the “LA Original” campaign for the city to highlight the city’s various makers and manufacturers. The logo consisted of a stretched-out LA that framed ever-changing images and artwork of the City of Angels’ diverse community of creators. 72andSunny had also worked with the city when it was competing to become home to the 2024 games.