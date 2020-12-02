Lady Gaga-themed Oreos are the cookies of Little Monsters’ dreams
Lady Gaga and Oreo have teamed up to launch special-edition cookies in January, suggesting 2021 could be a brighter year.
The pink-hued golden Oreo cookies with green-colored creme feature embossed designs on the wafers that are references to “Chromatica,” the album the singer dropped this spring.
“This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” Lady Gaga said in a statement. “I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”
Oreo is already the top-selling cookie, and now it’s getting a boost by teaming up with one of the most popular singers, who calls her fans “Little Monsters.” Lady Gaga shared a video featuring the cookies on Instagram that has 1.1 million views and counting.
To start, the cookies will be sold in six-cookie packs at convenience stores, beginning in January. A full-size pack is also planned, and fans who sign up at LadyGagaOREOStanClub.com will get a reminder. The first 1,000 people who signed up get a free pack.
Of course, it wouldn’t really be a Lady Gaga collab without some music. From Dec. 15, 2020, through April 30, 2021, people can send “Oreograms” and have a chance to win prizes including a meet and greet with Gaga, “pending any necessary COVID restrictions,” the brand notes.
What’s an Oreogram? It’s a personalized musical message created in steps that begin with scanning a QR code on an Oreo package or going to the site SingItWithOreo.com.
Oreo is also going to be a sponsor of the artist's Born This Way Foundation. And a record player design will pop up on regular packages of Oreos starting in January.
Mondelēz International’s Oreo brand has worked with musicians before, but not at this scale. Some of its past musical tie-ins include Wiz Khalifa and his son starring in a “Stay Playful” spot for the brand that debuted in 2019, and which is still airing. It also had a campaign last year featuring Colombian pop singer Sebastian Yatra. And, in 2016, Adam Lambert was the singer heard in an animated spot.
Oreo's agencies on the project include Martin Agenncy on lead creative, MediaMonks as lead production partner, 360i on social and Weber Shandwick on PR.