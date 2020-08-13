CMO Strategy

Lowe’s dials up marketing amid pandemic-induced home improvement boom

Ahead of second-quarter earnings, the retailer is releasing a new marketing campaign that highlights what happens after a home project is completed
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on August 13, 2020.
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

With millions of Americans on varying degrees of lockdown for the past few months, home improvement stores such as Lowe’s have been in high demand as consumers pursue house projects. In the spring, one of the retailer’s biggest selling seasons, Lowe’s took an emotional approach with ads declaring “home is what unites us,” as part of a media buy that included the National Football League's virtual draft. Now, ahead of fall home renovations, the retailer is taking a more practical approach by spotlighting the satisfaction that comes with completing an upgrade.

The campaign takes cues from “before and after” shows on networks such as HGTV, says Marisa Thalberg, who joined Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s as executive VP, chief brand and marketing officer earlier this year. The shows typically don't show people living in their redone spaces, which inspried Lowe's to use its ads to spotlight the delight in the gratification of a completed project, she says, noting that viewers of the TV programs are "always left a little unsatisfied with what happens after the 'after.' "

Lowe's topped Home Depot thanks to advertising and geography

The new push comes ahead of Lowe’s second-quarter earnings, which will be reported next week. In May, the chain reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded those of rival Home Depot. Experts credited the rise to marketing that has included its NFL sponsorship and promotions such as a Spring Black Friday event. Lowe’s generated net earnings of $1.3 billion, compared with $1 billion in the year-earlier period. Sales for the quarter rose 11 percent to $19.7 billion, while same-store sales were up more than 11 percent.

Lowe’s worked with Deutsch LA on the new work, which will include two TV spots airing next week and social media content going live today. Starcom handled media duties. The retailer will devote its Instagram feed to “after the after” content from influencers including TikTok creators such as Room for Tuesday, an influencer account that shares home renovation tips.

Thalberg says Lowe’s is keeping an eye on the uncertainty surrounding the NFL and college football seasons. “The continuing conversations we’ve had with them are under the expectation that the regular season is going to be played,” she says. “With regard to thinking of the media opportunity and contextual opportunity for us, we’ll continue to stay agile.”

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

NFL on Saturdays? Examining the fallout of disappearing fall college football games

Mucinex brings World Mask Week to Florida, drawing a line in the sand

Matthew McConaughey, eyes shut, meditates for Lincoln to plug deal with mental fitness app

Make it a Blockbuster night by booking an in-store sleepover on Airbnb

Remember Baby Nut? This year is so strange that the Planters character is now 21

Estée Lauder turns to video games to launch anti-aging serum

