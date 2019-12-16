Macy's CMO responds to SNL spoof of the department store's ad
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—but not for kids who are forced into festive fashions at the behest of their stressed-out parents. Saturday Night Live captured the essence of that holiday magic in a sketch Saturday night that parodied a Macy’s commercial.
“The holidays are here, so head to Macy’s for unbeatable deals on a winter wardrobe for the whole family,” a woman’s cheerful voice urges shoppers. “Tis the season for wrestling your wiggly little monster into thick winter clothes.” The spot advertised 40 percent discounts on cozy corduroys “that’ll pinch his little nuts” and snow boots “that are so hard to put on, it’ll strain your marriage.” In one promotion for "hard, shiny shoes that hurt," a mother tells her whining daughter, "Welcome to being a woman, Kiley."
The spoof was relatable for both parents and non-parents—and likely children too, if they were allowed to stay up late enough to watch SNL.
Macy’s took the joke in stride.
“We thoroughly enjoyed the children’s clothing sketch by the iconic Saturday Night Live,” wrote Rich Lennox, Macy’s chief marketing officer, via email. “We promise we are working on less puffy puffer coats, easy-on winter boots, and shiny not-so-hard shoes.”
The buzz could be good for the beleaguered department store, which was facing sales declines ahead of the all-crucial holiday shopping season. For the third quarter, Macy’s reported a 4.3 percent drop in revenue to $5.2 billion, compared with year-earlier period, and a 3.9 percent slide in same-store sales, its first decline in nearly two years, amid struggles to attract shoppers 40 and under. The retailer also disclosed that its website was hacked in October.
On Monday, Macy’s issued a press release reiterating its holiday availability for last-minute shoppers. Orders placed by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, can be picked up by 6 p.m. that evening, the release noted. “It’s beginning to look a lot like … you waited until the last minute. Eight tiny reindeer aren’t coming to the rescue, but Macy’s has it covered,” the chain reassured consumers. But what's it going to do about those too-tight corduroys?