McDonald's U.S. to phase out all-day breakfast to simplify operations during pandemic
McDonald's all-day breakfast is being temporarily phased out across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crain's Chicago Business reports.
News of the menu overhaul comes after McDonald's said earlier on Wednesday that the financial hit from the pandemic "could be material."
The Chicago-based fast-food giant is attempting to streamline kitchen operations during the outbreak by suspending its service of breakfast foods all day, which began nationwide in 2015. The goal is to also increase drive-thru efficiency with most states banning in-person dining to prevent the further spread of the virus.
The decision was announced to restaurant operators on a national webcast on March 24 with final details and procedures still being discussed, a source who saw the presentation confirmed to Crain's. McDonald's locations will gradually phase-out all-day breakfast over time, depending on which food distribution center they use.
On Wednesday, McDonald's said that substantially all of its U.S. restaurants are operating drive-thru, delivery and carryout only, and that a limited menu and hours may apply. Chains such as McDonald's are promoting drive-thru lanes, where they already do the majority of their business, as well as delivery and carryout, to stay afloat during the pandemic.
The world's largest restaurant operator said it plans to give an update on the financial impact of the pandemic when it reports first-quarter results. While restaurants remain open in the U.S., even though seating is off-limits, it has completely shut down in markets such as France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.
—Crain's Chicago Business with additional reporting by Ad Age's Jessica Wohl.