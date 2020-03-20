CMO Strategy

Meditation brands like Headspace offer free services as coronavirus anxiety rises

Brands add more work-from-home-related collections
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 20, 2020.

Meditation

Credit: iStock

As coronavirus anxiety rises among consumers, many popular meditation apps and wellness brands are making their services free and adding more offerings.

This week, meditation apps Headspace and Simple Habit opened up their memberships to non-paying customers. Simple Habit, an audio wellness app that counts 4.5 million members, has also introduced a collection of plans dedicated to the stress caused by COVID-19. Offerings include topics around self-care, mindful communication with family and easing fear, the company says.

“We recognize that many people are now being required to stay home, resulting in loss of income and financial uncertainty,” said CEO and Founder Yunha Kim, in a statement. “For those impacted by this difficult time, we’ll be offering free premium memberships now through the end of April 2020.” The company has heard from thousands of impacted customers, including teachers, students, construction workers and those in the restaurant industry, Kim says.

In addition to free subscriptions for health care professionals in public health settings, Headspace, which recently partnered with Hyatt on a wellness offering, has unlocked a new “Weathering the storm” collection in its app that includes support around meditation and sleep.

Wave Meditation, a music-based app, this week began partnering with brands to curate and promote anti-anxiety music and meditation playlists, according to co-founder Mason Levey. Wave is currently partnering with yoga brand Y7 Studio and plans to launch a free playlist.

As relaxation products expand, brands built around wellness are also increasing their services. Talkspace, a New York-based online therapy company, says it will give 1,000 free months of therapy to medical personnel. After analyzing its non-identifiable data, the company says it has seen an increase of 30 percent in coronavirus-related terms from patients as of March 12.

Related articles
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
How Amazon sellers can adjust to the e-commerce crush from coronavirus
Garett Sloane
This global ad spending forecast is surprisingly optimistic
E.J. Schultz

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
How Oatly became the oat milk brand to beat

How Oatly became the oat milk brand to beat
Watch new coronavirus response ads from Hyundai and Toyota

Watch new coronavirus response ads from Hyundai and Toyota

This global ad spending forecast is surprisingly optimistic

This global ad spending forecast is surprisingly optimistic

Peloton cancels treadmill deliveries due to COVID-19 containment concerns

Peloton cancels treadmill deliveries due to COVID-19 containment concerns
Restaurants deliver, The Webby Awards cancels its gala—and Kimmel encourages pants: Ad Age Remotely

Restaurants deliver, The Webby Awards cancels its gala—and Kimmel encourages pants: Ad Age Remotely
BMW's marketing chief on the brand’s coronavirus response, its polarizing logo change and its plans for Netflix

BMW's marketing chief on the brand’s coronavirus response, its polarizing logo change and its plans for Netflix
Ad Age print subscription update in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ad Age print subscription update in light of the COVID-19 pandemic