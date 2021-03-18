Molson Coors awards Droga5 its new Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Molson Coors has tapped Droga5 to handle Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, the new alcoholic version of the sparkling water brand that hits stores March 29.
The assignment comes after the Accenture-owned shop landed on the brewer’s roster late last year in wake of parting ways with Heineken-owned Dos Equis. Molson Coors late last year struck a deal with Coca Cola Co. to manufacture, market and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Coke acquired Topo Chico in in 2017 and has overseen strong growth of the sparkling water brand, helped by its use as a mixer, including for drinks like “Tito’s and Topo,” which blends the sparkling water with Tito’s Vodka.
The bar-drink cachet could serve Molson Coors well as it markets Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Still the brewer will be trying to establish the brand in an increasingly crowded hard seltzer market as countless brands chase market leaders Truly and White Claw.
Molson Coors promises a “robust 360 marketing campaign” for the drink backed by “strong paid and organic media support through a robust, social influencer plan and intercultural up-and-comers, as well as traditional earned media/PR,” according to a statement. Company representatives did not disclose details on the creative direction. The PR and influencer work will be handled by ICF Next.
“We are partnering with Droga5 to deliver breakthrough creative that will show off Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's original character in the competitive seltzer space,” the brewer said in a statement.
The brand will debut in nine states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and in six major metro areas: Boston, Chicago, New York, Northern New Jersey, Seattle/Vancouver and Washington D.C. Flavors include Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.
Topo Chico joins Molson Coors’ growing portfolio of hard seltzers that also includes Vizzy and Coors Seltzer. The brewer is still a small player in the fast-growing category, with only 3% share, according to IRI data cited by Beer Marketer’s Insights. That puts it at about one-tenth the size of Truly and only 7% the size of White Claw.
The win for Droga5 continues a hot new-business streak that in recent months has included Airbnb, Petco, Lululemon, Maserati, Kerrygold and Allstate.