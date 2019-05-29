NBC Universal snares first advertiser for Shoppable TV
It’s a match. NBC Universal has tapped Lacoste as the first advertiser for the media company’s new Shoppable TV feature. The program will debut at the French Open live tennis match of Lacoste brand ambassador Novak Djokovic this weekend.
“Tennis fans can shop the Lacoste X Novak Djokovic Collection while watching him play in real time,” said Josh Feldman, executive VP, head of marketing and advertising creative, at NBC, in a statement.
Viewers watching the Djokovic competitions on NBC will be treated to an alert, encouraging them to hold up their phone cameras during “on-air shoppable moments.” By clicking on a QR code, consumers can then purchase items directly from the athlete’s collection on Lacoste.com, which includes a tech-jersey polo shirt costing $110 as well as the orange and black-and-white outfits Djokovic will wear on the court.
In an effort to further monetize its content and offer more to marketers, NBC began pitching brands on Shoppable TV earlier this month. Feldman says the offering has been well received and that NBC is in talks with additional brands beyond Lacoste. The media company collects a commission on any purchases made through its program.
Walmart is also testing shoppable ads on its Vudu streaming service, while Google is also testing shoppable ads on YouTube.