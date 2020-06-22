CMO Strategy

Nestlé pulls Beso de Negra candy as it reviews portfolio for racism

The company says it will rename and redesign the line, whose name translates as 'kiss from a Black woman'
Published on June 22, 2020.
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

'Beso de Negra' translates as 'kiss from a Black woman.'

Credit: Nestlé

Nestlé SA will stop selling products under the Beso de Negra brand as the world’s largest food company goes through its 25,000 products to eliminate marketing that contains racial stereotypes.

Nestlé is reviewing all the products made by its more than 2,000 brands and will rename and redesign that one, a spokeswoman told Bloomberg in a response to emailed questions. Colombian confectionery brand name Beso de Negra translates as kiss from a Black woman.

An increasing number of consumer-goods companies are rebranding old trademarks following weeks of anti-racism protests in the U.S. that spilled over to the rest of the world. PepsiCo Inc. is changing the name of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, while Mars Inc. is evaluating the Uncle Ben’s rice brand.

Dreyer’s, which Nestlé recently transferred to its Froneri ice cream joint venture with PAI Partners, is also taking action on its Eskimo Pie business.

—Bloomberg News

More branding news
Colgate reviews branding for its 'Black Person Toothpaste' in Asia
Jack Neff
Johnson & Johnson scraps Neutrogena Fine Fairness amid growing criticism of skin-lightening products
Jack Neff
B&G Foods to review Cream of Wheat brand packaging amid racial justice movement
Jessica Wohl
Aunt Jemima to retire brand's image and name
Jessica Wohl
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Ad Age Staff

