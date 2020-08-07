CMO Strategy

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John says she is recovering from emergency surgery during her first week in job

‘What a lesson. We have to pay attention to our bodies,’ she warns her Instagram followers
By E.J. Schultz. Published on August 07, 2020.
Credit: Bozoma Saint John via Instagram

Newly named Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma Saint John has posted on Instagram that she is recovering from emergency surgery that occurred during her first week on the job, and is warning her followers to pay attention to their health.

The highly popular marketer detailed her experience in an Instagram post on Friday, saying that the surgery occurred on Thursday. She wrote that it happened "in the middle of of my first week on the new job, in the middle of my excitement/nervousness/anticipation/eagerness, in the middle of feeling like I need to show up as my best self... BOOM. Down I went.”

“Whew. What a lesson. We have to pay attention to our bodies... and if you feel like something ain’t right, it ain’t right. Go get it checked out... NOW,” she wrote, adding that, “well, I’m back... with eyelashes intact and relatively small incisions in my abdomen because I threatened the surgeons and anesthesiologist that I still need to be cute when I woke up.”

A Netflix spokeswoman did not immediately return an email for comment.

Saint John promised her followers that she would be appearing Saturday on “The Badass Workshop,” her self-improvement platform with online classes aimed at giving viewers “the tools to create conscious choices for building your life on your terms.” Season 3 of the program debuts tomorrow, according to thebadassworkshop.com. In her Instagram post, she says she will be on the show “live from my bed and in my bonnet for an hour—I’m adhering to doctor’s orders.”

Saint John joined Netflix from Endeavor, where she has served as chief marketing officer since 2018.  Her previous jobs include chief brand officer at Uber and marketing roles at Apple Music and PepsiCo.  

Below, her full Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

TESTIMONY TIME! I had to have emergency surgery yesterday... yup. In the middle of of my first week on the new job, in the middle of my excitement/nervousness/anticipation/eagerness, in the middle of feeling like I need to show up as my best self... BOOM. Down I went. ⁣ ⁣ Whew. What a lesson. We have to pay attention to our bodies... and if you feel like something ain’t right, it ain’t right. Go get it checked out... NOW.⁣ ⁣ Well, I’m back... with eyelashes intact and relatively small incisions in my abdomen because I threatened the surgeons and anesthesiologist that I still need to be cute when I woke up. And yes, I realize I’m ridiculous. LOL 💁🏿‍♀️ But thanks to the All Mighty, I’m on my way to a speedy recovery too. Amen!⁣ ⁣ (and yes, I’ll be on @thebadassworkshop tomorrow, live from my bed and in my bonnet for an hour— I’m adhering to doctor’s orders 🤓)

A post shared by Bozoma Saint John (@badassboz) on

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing.

