NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season
The National Football League on Thursday kicks off the most unique season in its history when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans in a game carried by NBC. Most teams are not allowing fans into games—at least, initially—and those that are opening their gates are capping attendance at a fraction of normal stadium capacity.
For brands, the situation brings challenges, but also opportunities. While in-stadium marketing will be virtually impossible, the lack of fans creates new venues for branding, like backing technology meant to recreate the in-person experience. And, as long as the season is played as normal—and a major coronavirus outbreak does not intervene—the NFL will surely remain a TV ratings behemoth.
Below, a continually updated look at how marketers are adapting.
Sept. 8 2020
10:30 AM EDT
Bud Light and Twitter team up on ‘Showtime Cam’
Anheuser-Busch InBev—which brought virtual fans to the National Basketball Association games—is going for a similar effect with the NFL with some help from Twitter, although not quite as elaborate as what was erected in Orlando. The “Bud Light Showtime Cam” will feature two-way screens at field level, virtually recreating players interacting with fans after touchdowns, for instance. The players will be able to see themselves on the screens with eight fans selected to also appear. Fans are selected via a sweepstakes that is run on Twitter. Tweets will also be shown on the screens. For now, the screens, which will carry Bud Light branding, will appear at an unspecified number of select games.
—E.J. Schultz
9:30 AM EDT
Subway nabs Bill Belichick to kick off ‘Footlong Season’
Subway, in its first season as the official sandwich sponsor of the NFL, is showcasing one of the sport’s most famous coaches: Bill Belichick. A new spot shows the longtime New England Patriots head coach in a short-sleeved hoodie as he’s approached by a guy in a suit carrying what Subway suggests is a lame fried chicken meal. Belichick seemingly convinces him—all through a stare and uttering the word “really”—that Subway is a better choice. Deion Sanders, as well as J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, are also set to appear in the campaign throughout the upcoming season.
Subway is once again using its “Eat Fresh” tagline and has dubbed football season as “Footlong Season” in its bid to promote a new “buy two, get one free” offer on its larger sandwiches. Dentsumcgarrybowen worked on the spot, while Carat is helping Subway with media plans that include on-air and cross-channel integrations with the NFL’s broadcast partners.
—Jessica Wohl