Old Spice Guy returns for 10th anniversary with new ads co-starring 'son' Keith Powers
Procter & Gamble Co. is bringing back Isaiah Mustafa—a.k.a. the Man Your Man Could Smell Like—alongside his “son” as Old Spice celebrates the 10th anniversary of its iconic campaign with new TV, digital, social and event effort.
Two new 30-second ads from Wieden & Kennedy will break Jan. 23, starring Mustafa alongside Keith Powers (of "Straight Outta Compton" fame) as his son. Mustafa plays his original over-the-top Old Spice Guy, complete with sight-gag appearances on a horse and a log rolling in the water, as he attempts to impart everything he knows about grooming to his low-key, professional son.
When Mustafa tries interrupting Powers’ office meeting to entice him into “the family business,” he must grudgingly accept that his son has found his own path and grooming products. The “Smell Like Your Own Man, Man” campaign backs a new dermatologist-tested Ultra Smooth lineup with subtler scents.
Mustafa and Powers won’t be walking off into the sunset together. Rather, they’ll be part of a substantial digital and brand integration push on Thursday that also includes appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live, and an unspecified appearance alongside William Harper Jackson of NBC’s The Good Place. The Old Spice Guys will then visit Miami for Super Bowl week, and Mustafa will make an appearance during Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, which the brand declined to specify. Citizen Relations is handling publicity.
“This is going to be the first time when we have a full day when you have the Man Your Man Could Smell Like show up in a lot of unexpected places,” says Matt Krehbiel, associate brand director on Old Spice. “We’re also going to have a lot of partnerships with influencers who will help recreate some of the original work and talk about the new work and insights.”