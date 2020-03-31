CMO Strategy Opinion: What marketers should do for April Fools’ Day this year Can’t-miss strategy revealed ... By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 31, 2020. Credit: iStock Nothing. In this article: CMO Strategy Coronavirus Ad Age and Creativity Staff View all articles by this author Most Popular A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus Amazon is teaming up with Lyft on recruiting its drivers as ride-hailing demand drops The anti-Trump ad that Trump basically made for the Priorities USA PAC gets a grim update WHAT TO READ NEXT Williams-Sonoma agrees to pay $1M for false 'Made in USA' claims A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus NBCUniversal launches celebrity-filled coronavirus PSA with Ad Council and the White House ANA taps high-profile chief marketing officers for Coronavirus Coalition Lexus is the latest automaker to pull sales ads in favor of coronavirus response campaign Watch this ode from Jack Daniel's to at-home socializing—and drinking—distantly Amazon surprisingly lags competitors like Walmart and Target in e-commerce surge Wendy’s pulls back on breakfast marketing and withdraws financial forecasts due to COVID-19