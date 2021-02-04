Peloton plots marketing return

After pulling back from marketing due to the success of its bikes during the COVID-related climb of at-home fitness, Peloton is planning to return to advertising. Executives discussed the strategy on an earnings call with analysts today.
“We’re going to get back to going aggressive in marketing,” said William Lynch, Peloton’s president, on the call. “We’ve had amazing organic growth and we want to further fuel that growth.” He notes that the plan is to have a “substantial increase” in marketing for the coming third and fourth quarters.
Peloton plans to tell the marketing story of its new stationary Bike+ product, which has more features than its now lower-price original bike, as well as its Tread treadmill product, executives said. Marketing will promote such new products as well as growth in new geographies where brand awareness is low.
The company, which now has a partnership with Beyoncé, also recently purchased Precor, a fitness manufacturer, to increase production.
For the second quarter, Peloton reported that total revenue grew 128% to $1.2 billon., thanks to growth in subscriptions. The brand’s number of paid digital subscribers grew 472% to 625,000.
Peloton has reaped the benefit of homebound consumers who have shunned the gym because of germs and lockdowns during the pandemic. Early on last spring, it was able to dial back paid marketing because word-of-mouth and organic growth was so strong.
Late last year, Ad Age reported that Peloton was shopping for a new agency to handle its upcoming Olympics brand campaign. That work is expected to debut ahead of the Tokyo games this summer.
A Peloton spokeswoman did not immediately return an inquiry regarding the status of the agency search, which had been expected to conclude at the end of 2020.
Hear more from Peloton when Dara Treseder, senior VP and head of global marketing and communications, takes the virtual stage at Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness, a digital event on Feb. 11. Purchase tickets here.