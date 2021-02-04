CMO Strategy

Peloton plots marketing return

Brand will promote new products
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 04, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Gatorade lures new CMO from Nike

Peloton

Credit: Peloton

After pulling back from marketing due to the success of its bikes during the COVID-related climb of at-home fitness, Peloton is planning to return to advertising. Executives discussed the strategy on an earnings call with analysts today.

“We’re going to get back to going aggressive in marketing,” said William Lynch, Peloton’s president, on the call. “We’ve had amazing organic growth and we want to further fuel that growth.” He notes that the plan is to have a “substantial increase” in marketing for the coming third and fourth quarters.

Peloton plans to tell the marketing story of its new stationary Bike+ product, which has more features than its now lower-price original bike, as well as its Tread treadmill product, executives said. Marketing will promote such new products as well as growth in new geographies where brand awareness is low.

The company, which now has a partnership with Beyoncé, also recently purchased Precor, a fitness manufacturer, to increase production.

Related articles
Super Bowl 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far
Jeanine Poggi
How Hydrow, a rowing rival to Peloton, is building its brand
Adrianne Pasquarelli

For the second quarter, Peloton reported that total revenue grew 128% to $1.2 billon., thanks to growth in subscriptions. The brand’s number of paid digital subscribers grew 472% to 625,000.

Peloton has reaped the benefit of homebound consumers who have shunned the gym because of germs and lockdowns during the pandemic. Early on last spring, it was able to dial back paid marketing because word-of-mouth and organic growth was so strong.

Late last year, Ad Age reported that Peloton was shopping for a new agency to handle its upcoming Olympics brand campaign. That work is expected to debut ahead of the Tokyo games this summer.

A Peloton spokeswoman did not immediately return an inquiry regarding the status of the agency search, which had been expected to conclude at the end of 2020.

Hear more from Peloton when Dara Treseder, senior VP and head of global marketing and communications, takes the virtual stage at Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness, a digital event on Feb. 11. Purchase tickets here.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Gatorade lures new CMO from Nike

Gatorade lures new CMO from Nike
Grocery startup Good Eggs taps former Walgreens CMO Vineet Mehra

Grocery startup Good Eggs taps former Walgreens CMO Vineet Mehra
Lowe’s slathers on the romance in Valentine’s Day initiative

Lowe’s slathers on the romance in Valentine’s Day initiative
Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion
Ulta Beauty pledges millions in diversity support

Ulta Beauty pledges millions in diversity support
IBM taps Carla  Piñeyro  Sublett as senior VP and chief marketing officer

IBM taps Carla  Piñeyro  Sublett as senior VP and chief marketing officer
Procter & Gamble wants to close the 'chore gap' with new campaign

Procter & Gamble wants to close the 'chore gap' with new campaign
Brands try different Black History Month approach amid heightened scrutiny

Brands try different Black History Month approach amid heightened scrutiny