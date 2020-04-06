Pepsi backs star-studded concert for coronavirus aid that will air on major broadcast networks
PepsiCo is reallocating its advertising to support a star-studded concert on April 18 that supports healthcare workers fighting coronavirus. The “One World: Together at Home” event is put on by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization and will air on major broadcast networks including NBC, ABC and CBS. An extended version will stream on multiple platforms including those run by Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook and Instagram.
The concert—in which several big name singers will perform from their homes—will be hosted by late-night talk show personalities Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert who will make a rare joint appearance and be joined by characters from “Sesame Street.”
The musical talent was curated by Lady Gaga and will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.
It is a larger expression of the “Together at Home” streaming concert series that Global Citizen and the World Health Organization kicked off three weeks ago that has featured in-home performances from Chris Martin, John Legend, Shawn Mendes and others.
“Through music, entertainment and impact, the global livecast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” said Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, an advocacy group that fights global poverty. The concert will raise money and rally support for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which aims to equip frontline healthcare workers around the world with masks, gowns and other equipment.
PepsiCo is one of several sponsors of the event. A spokesman for the food and drinks giant confirmed the company will pause for two weeks its ongoing “That’s What I Like” campaign for Pepsi-Cola and reallocate the TV and digital spend behind those ads to promote the concert.
PepsiCo is also lending marketing services to the event, including logo development, on-air creative package, talent procurement and media distribution planning. The company’s external agencies were also brought on board to help, including VaynerMedia (for digital and social), OMD (for paid media) and Acceleration (for PR).
Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing for brand Pepsi, in a statement said: “While social gatherings look a bit different these days, we are excited to do our part to help bring people around the world together—while staying at home—to reconnect around a shared love of music and a strong desire to take action in the fight against COVID-19.”
PepsiCo last week pledged $45 million for coronavirus aid, including investments in protective gear for healthcare workers, testing and screening services and donations to food banks.